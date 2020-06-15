BSNL Voice Only STVs start at Rs 19, some STVs offer unlimited calling benefit

Highlights State-owned telco BSNL is offering Voice Only STVs starting from Rs 19.

There is however a fair usage policy that is applicable on these vouchers.

The other Voice Only STVs come at Rs 99, Rs 135, Rs 209 and Rs 319.

Government-owned telecommunications company BSNL has brought in five voice-only Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) for its customers. These STVs are ideal for customers looking for calling benefits as they are pocket-friendly and start at Rs 19, a report by Telecom Talk stated. These vouchers come with their respective Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limits which keep increasing with their price. The validity of these STVs, too, differs from the range of the STV. Let's have a look at these STVs in detail.

BSNL Voice Only benefit starts at Rs 19

The most pocket-friendly voice calling STV by BSNL starts at Rs 19. The STV comes at a validity of 30 days. Customers should keep in mind that they will have to pay 20 paise per minute for their calls. There is no restriction on on-net or off-net calls.

BSNL Voice Only STV at Rs 99

The second Voice Only STV by BSNL comes at Rs 99. Free unlimited calls can be made till a limit of Rs 250 is reached after which customers have to pay the base tariff. The validity of this voucher lasts for 22 days.

This STV was recently revised and comes with the added benefit of a free Personalised Ringback Tone Service (PRBT) with the option to change songs. The plan also works in the MTNL Delhi and Mumbai circles. Formerly, the telco used to charge Rs 12 for a PRBT.

The voice call benefits under this STV cannot be used for outgoing calls to premium numbers, IN numbers, international numbers, and other chargeable short codes. There is a certain fare for international calls.

BSNL Voice Only STV at Rs 135

The third Voice Only STV comes at Rs 135. The FUP limit for calls comes in at 300 minutes. After 300 minutes of unlimited calls, customers are charged at a base price for making calls. The validity of this STV is 24 days.

BSNL Voice Only STV at Rs 209

The fourth Voice Only STV being offered by BSNL comes at Rs 209. This STV does not offer unlimited calling but comes with Rs 25 talk time on the customer's account balance. Users are charged 1 paise per 2 seconds for every call they make.

BSNL Voice Only STV at Rs 319

Users get unlimited calling benefits with this STV at a validity of 75 days.