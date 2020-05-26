BSNL vs Reliance Jio vs Airtel yearly prepaid plans: Which one should you buy?

Highlights After announcing Rs 699 and Rs 786 prepaid plans, BSNL came up with a long term plan costing 2399

The telecom giants Reliance Jio, Airtel and BSNL came up with new yearly prepaid plans for its users across India. Although the plans cost nearly the same, they vary in terms of data benefits and validity. The government-owned BSNL recently announced a series of prepaid plans for its users including a yearly plan that is priced at Rs 2399. Interestingly, the Reliance Jio yearly plan offered by Jio also costs the same whereas the Airtel plan costs slightly more than the other two plans.

BSNL

After announcing Rs 699 and Rs 786 prepaid plans, BSNL came up with a long term plan costing 2399. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 600 days, which is more than what the usual yearly plans offer. The Rs 2399 plan comes along with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, free BSNL Tunes for 60 days. However, what makes this plan a little less useful is that it doesn't come with any data benefits. This plan is only good for people who use their phone for calling only.

The new plan by BSNL is available in all circles and there is a limit of 250 minutes per day, as per a Telecom Talk report.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio too had announced a long term costing Rs 2399 a few days ago. The plan comes along with 2GB high-speed data per day along with Jio to Jio Unlimited calling and Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 12,000 minutes. The plan also offers 100SMSes per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. The yearly plan by Jio has a validity of 365 days

Jio also has another yearly plan which is priced at Rs 212. The pack provides 1.5GB data per day and includes Jio to Jio Unlimited calling and Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 12,000 minutes. It also offers 100SMS per day and has a validity of 336 days. The Rs 2121 plan comes along with a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel

Airtel had launched its new yearly prepaid plan costing Rs 2498, a few days ago. The Rs. 2,498 plan comes along with 2GB internet data per day, 100SMS, and unlimited calling to all networks. The plan has a validity of 365 days.

Airtel yearly plan also ships with a free subscription to ZEE5 Premium, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music.