BSNL will now let youextend your prepaid plan validity for Rs 2

Highlights BSNL will now let its users extend the validity of their prepaid plans just by paying Rs 2.

The new pack by BSNL is a revised version of the existing Rs 19 validity extension pack.

The new pack has been announced in the BSNL Tamil Nadu division.

Government-owned telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited will now let its users extend the validity of their prepaid plans just by paying Rs 2. The new pack by BSNL is a revised version of the existing Rs 19 validity extension pack. The telco will offer a grace period of three days at a recharge of Rs 2.

The new pack has been announced in the BSNL Tamil Nadu division but the company has told Gadgets 360 that the recharge plan will be applicable in all circles. If you recharge your BSNL with Rs 2 on the last day of your existing prepaid plan, you will be given three more days to recharge your number again. Once the process is complete, Rs 2 will be deducted from the main balance on the first day of the extension period. This recharge plan doesn't offer any other benefits, it just lets people relax for three more days.

Earlier, BSNL had announced a Rs 19 validity extension pack that allowed users to extend the validity of their existing prepaid plan by 30 days.

On a related note, BSNL had launched a host of new prepaid plans of late including a yearly plan and two quarterly plans. The plans are priced at Rs 699, Rs 786, and Rs 2399 plans.

BSNL had launched a special plan costing Rs 786 on the occasion of Eid. The plan provides a talk time of 786 and it comes with total internet data of 30 GB data. The 786 plan has a validity of 90 days. Users can recharge their numbers with this prepaid plan between May 23, 2020, to June 21, 2020

Along with the 786 plan, BSNL had also announced a 699 prepaid plan which offers a total of 500 MB data per day along with unlimited calls to any network. The plan comes with 100SMS per day. The new prepaid plan by BSNL has a validity of 160 days as opposed to 786's 90 days. Not just that, BSNL is providing an additional validity of 20 days as an additional offer.

BSNL had also announced a yearly plan costing Rs 2399. The prepaid plan comes with a validity of 600 days, which is quite a lot as compared to the yearly plans of other telecom operators. The Rs 2399 plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, free BSNL Tunes for 60 days. However, this plan doesn't come along with any data benefits.

The Rs 2399 plan is available in all circles and there is a limit of 250 minutes per day, as per a Telecom Talk report.