BSNL withdraws five STVs from Chennai circle, gives full usage value on Rs 110 plan

Highlights BSNL has withdrawn five combo, calling and data STVs from the Chennai circle.

The telco is giving full usage value with a Rs 110 voucher in the Chennai circle.

BSNL recently revamped all broadband plans to give up to 50 mbps for plans below Rs 500.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has withdrawn five Special Tariff Vouchers (STV)s from Chennai circle. These include STVs that offer combo, data and calling benefits. The development was announced by BSNL Chennai on Twitter. BSNL is also giving full value on Rs 110 vouchers on October 16, October 17. Following are the STVs now withdrawn from Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles:

Unlimited-47: The Rs 47 STV came with a validity of 7 days. The 'Unlimited-47' STV offered users unlimited voice calling with an FUP limit of 250 minutes, and 1GB data every day.

SMS_83: This SMS-only STV offered users free 1,650 SMS for a validity of 30 days.

Combo STV_209: This STV for Rs 209 came with a validity of 90 days. It offered users a local calling benefit for 1 paisa every 2 seconds with a value of Rs 25 credited in the main account.

DATA_178: This data-only STV gave 1GB data per day to users for 17 days and was priced at Rs 178.

DATA STV 35: This data STV was priced at Rs 35 and gave 5GB total data with a validity of 5 days.

BSNL is also giving value on its Rs 110 Talktime voucher in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circle. The government-owned telco is giving full usage value equal to MRP on the top-up of Rs 110 voucher -- FTT 110. This voucher, FTT 110, is applicable in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles for two days on October 16 and October 17.



BSNL recently revamped all broadband plans priced under Rs 500 to give 50 Mbps speed. BSNL is offering four plans in the North and South zone, 10 plans in the East Zone, and two plans in the West zone. Apart from offering more speed, the company has also increased the fair usage policy limit up to 2 Mbps on these plans.



