BSNL work at home broadband plan, Rs 499 broadband plan extended till December

Highlights BSNL has extended its work at home plan till December 8, 2020.

BSNL has also extended its Rs 499 broadband plan until December in select circles.

BSNL has hiked installation charges for landline and broadband customers to Rs 500.

Government-owned telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) introduced a work at home broadband plan in March for users confined to their homes because of COVID 19. The promotional plan was introduced so that people could access free internet at no additional cost. The work at home plan saw extensions and it has further been extended till December 8, 2020.

Offices are slowly starting to function but there is still a fair amount of people who are working from home. This plan can come in handy for those users. The Work at Home promotional broadband plan has been extended in all circles, except in Andaman and Nicobar, a BSNL Chennai circular noted. The development was first spotted by Only Tech.

The work at home plan is available to users having a broadband connection. New subscribers will get 10 Mbps speed till 5GB data per day. After 5GB is reached, the speed is reduced to 1 Mbps. The download and upload limit is unlimited with customers getting 1 free e-mail ID and 1 GB space. The ISD charges with calling benefits are the same as the existing ISD tariffs, and calling benefits are the same as the existing landline plan.

BSNL does not charge anything extra for installation or service charge. However, users who want to subscribe to this plan should have their own modem or customer-premises equipment (CPE). The plan will remain valid for a month from the date of activation after which users will be migrated to regular broadband plans.

BSNL reintroduces Rs 499 broadband plan: BSNL has also reintroduced its 300 GB Plan CS337 till December in SIkkim, Kolkata and West Bengal circles. The plan which comes for Rs 499 per month allows users to browse at 40 Mbps speed till 300GB is reached. After a limit of 300GB, the speed is reduced to 1 Mbps.

The plan offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India. The plan is available for subscription till December 12, 2020, on a monthly, semi-annual and annual basis, Telecom Talk noted.

BSNL hikes installation tariffs: BSNL has also hiked its landline and broadband installation charges in all parts of India. Users are required to pay Rs 500 as compared to the previous charge of RS 250.

BSNL will waive off charges for Bharat Fiber voice, broadband and combo plan users opting for annual and higher payment plans. The users opting for Bharat Fiber broadband service over the existing voice service can continue to pay existing charges of Rs 250 as installation charges.



