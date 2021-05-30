Bugatti launches new smartwatches, prices starting at around Rs 80,000

Highlights The Bugatti smartwatches feature a sapphire crystal AMOLED touchscreen and are powered by a 445 mAh battery.

The Bugatti smartwatch can be synced with Android 7.0 and iOS 13 and above devices.

The smartwatches are priced at starting roughly Rs. 80,000.

Luxury supercar company Bugatti launches three smartwatches, more likely a few people will buy. The company announced three new smartwatch models packing cutting-edge technology.



Bugatti has tied up with watchmaker VIITA to launch three new smartwatches that will showcase cutting-edge technology. The company has developed a total of three new smartwatches, which at first glance appear to be as classy as the brand's high-performance automobiles.

VIITA has blossomed to become a leading luxury smartwatch brand. Its combination with Bugatti reflects a common design philosophy of excellence and deployment of cutting-edge technology as drivers for their products.

Each Bugatti watch would be made up of more than 1,000 tiny parts put together. The three new Ceramique Edition One smartwatches from Bugatti bear the names of some of the luxury automaker's iconic brands like the Bugatti Pur Sport, Le Noire, and Divo. The three models are all prefixed by Bugatti Ceramic. It is being said that its supply will be limited.

The Bugatti smartwatch features a high resolution 390 x 390-pixel AMOLED touchscreen within a sculpted sapphire glass housing. The bezel is made of scratch-resistant ceramic. Their cost is around Rs. 80,000.

The smartwatch is powered by a 445-mAh battery which can power it for up to two weeks, and it is water-resistant up to 10 ATM. The Bugatti smartwatch can be synced with Android 7.0 smartphones and iOS 13.0 devices.

These luxury smartwatches are fitted with 90 different sports modes, health and fitness sensors along with acceleration, and GPS support to monitor vital statistics at every moment. Its dual-purpose heart rate sensor measures both heart rate and heart rate variability. The report states that all three Bugatti smartwatches are designed with the highest level of accuracy, class, and comfort.

The Bugatti watches are designed to be a status symbol gadget, and there is not much more to expect in terms of its software and supported apps. The smartwatches run on an operating system developed by Bugatti in collaboration with VIITA. The Bugatti smartwatches can be paired with all smartphones and can connect easily with both iOS and Android; however, these watches do not support Google Fit or Apple Health.

There will be an option to choose the Bugatti rubber wrist strap and titanium strap. Several personalisations and customisations are possible with each model.

Automobiles Ettore Bugatti is a manufacturer of high-performance automobiles. It was founded in France in 1909 and is now owned by Volkswagen. The brand is known for its famed Bugatti Veyron, one of the fastest street-legal production cars globally, with a top speed of 431kmph.