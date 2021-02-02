Camera shipments, production hit due to COVID-19, reveals 2020 CIPA data

Highlights CIPA has released its final report for 2020 showing the production and shipment data of cameras.

According to CIPA's report, camera market has been badly affected due to COVID-19.

But as the world recovers from the pandemic, there are chances that we may see numbers going upward in 2021

The outbreak of coronavirus ate many businesses, the camera industry being one of them. This has been confirmed by the latest report of CIPA, the Camera and Imaging Products Association. CIPA has released its final report of camera production and shipment from January 2020, to December 2020. The report notes the trend of annual dip in the camera market further accelerated by the COVID-19.

As soon as the cameras in smartphones got better with good image quality, users prefered a phone over a traditional camera to click photos. In fact, smartphones' cameras gave birth to professional mobile photographers. Roughly, the past 11 years have been rough for camera manufacturers. They are trying their best to sustain the camera market. Manufacturers adopted new designing plans to rearrange elements in the camera bodies to make them compact and lightweight, without compromising with the image/ video quality.

The move resulted in the popularity of mirrorless cameras. Last year, the category of mirrorless cameras boosted in comparison to DSLRs and cameras with fixed lenses. The sales numbers across the board were low in 2020, but yes, mirrorless cameras stuck to its position. However, CIPA's data shows a 25.9 percent decrease in volume and a 12.5 per cent decrease in value.

If we look deeper at the losses, then it is found that the compact cameras with built-in lenses as well as DSLR cameras are responsible. Compact camera shipments were down 47 per cent by volume and down 41.3 percent by value. While DSLR cameras were down 47.3 per cent by volume and down 44.6 percent by value.

China is the only market that didn't see any drop in sales volume for 2020. In fact, the company exceeded its sales projections of the year due to Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6. CIPA's data also confirms that despite shipment volume being down, the financial reports of Canon and Nikon show that the value of units shipped is not dropping at an equal rate. This means that the fewer cameras are being sold but those that are being sold are bringing higher revenue.

Overall, cameras with fixed lenses were at 52.5 percent of volume and 56.4 percent of value, DSLRs were 53.4 percent of volume and 55.4 percent of value, and mirrorless was 75.9 percent of volume and 86.2 percent of value.

The year 2020 was not that great for camera makers but as the world recovers from the pandemic, there are chances that we may have numbers going upward in 2021.