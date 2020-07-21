Canon 5D Mark V may not launch, company scrapes off EOS 5D DSLR cameras line-up

Highlights Canon may scrape off its EOS 5D DSLR line of cameras.

Canon may not launch the 5D Mark V DSLR camera.

Rumours suggest that Canon stopped developing 5D Mark V "some time ago".

The camera industry has been really affected due to novel coronavirus situation. But camera makers did make a progress in the month of July by introducing new camera models. Like Canon announced Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6, Leica unveiled Leica M10-R and Nikon turned heads with its entry-level full frame mirrorless Nikon Z5 camera.

Going by the recent camera launches, one can also spot that mirrorless cameras are taking over traditional DSLRs at a gingerly pace. Photo takers and videographers find it convenient to roam around with a mirrorless camera because it's lightweight and compact.

Probably these two reasons, the affect of COVID-19 and modern-day mirrorless cameras, made Canon scrape off its EOS 5D DSLR line of cameras. The Japanese camera maker has reportedly decided to discontinue its popular EOS 5D DSLR cameras line-up. This means that Canon will not manufacture the Canon 5D Mark V DSLR.

Past rumours suggested that Canon will introduce the successor of the Canon 5D Mark IV DSLR by the end of 2020 but no, the latest reports say that Canon is putting a full stop on the mentioned line of cameras. According to Canon Rumors, "There will be no direct DSLR successor for the EOS 5D Mark IV." The report said, "...the EOS 5D series is going the way of the EOS 7D series."

The source reliable to Canon Rumors said that the EOS 5D Mark V development was stopped some time ago. But given that there are still a lot of photographers or filmmakers who prefer the DSLR experience, Canon may come up with a similar professional like DSLR but it won't be a part of 5D line of cameras.

So if we believe it's all true, since Canon has not made it official yet, then the last camera of the EOS 5D DSLR line-up would be Canon 5D Mark IV. The 5D Mark IV DSLR was launched in the year 2016 with a 30.4-megapixel CMOS sensor, DIGIC 6+ image processor, face detection AF, 4k video recording capabilities and more.