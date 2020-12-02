Canon Cinema EOS C200 Mark II may come in April next year

Highlights Canon may introduce a new Cinema EOS camera in April next year.

The new camera can be Canon Cinema EOS C200 Mark II.

The rumoured EOS C200 Mark II could borrow features from EOS C300 Mark III.

Canon has a dedicated line of cameras for the filmmakers. The company has ample cinematic EOS cameras that can please videographers. Canon, in 2017, launched Canon EOS C200 with 4K video recording capabilities, touch screen monitor, dual pixel AF and more. Now, there are conjectures about Canon to introduce the successor of the EOS C200. It might be called the Canon EOS C200 Mark II.

According to Canon Rumors, the company will update the Canon Cinema EOS C200 around April next year. The existing EOS C200 camera model comes for a price of Rs 4,00,000 approximately in India. Thus, the filmmakers should expect the rumoured EOS C200 Mark II a little bit more than its predecessor. Also note, the professional cinema cameras anyway come with a heavy price tag due to the advanced technology.

This was all about the expected price. Let us talk about the specifications as well. Going by the same source of information, Canon Cinema EOS C200 Mark II may borrow a few characteristics from Canon Cinema EOS C300 Mark III.

The EOS C300 Mark III was launched a couple of months ago with 35mm DGO Sensor, 16+ stops of dynamic range, 4K video capture, Dual Pixel AF with touch screen support, and more.

Now, it is speculated that the latest Canon Cinema EOS C200 Mark II will feature the same sensor as the Cinema EOS C300 Mark III. The EOS C200 Mark II will boast RAW recording, 10-bit 4:2:2 videos, 4K recording up to 120p resolution. The rumoured camera will offer "more a unibody design than the modular design of the C300 Mark III."

Along with the latest Cinema EOS camera, Canon is also planning to launch new super telephoto lenses reportedly. Canon already has a line of super telephoto lenses for mirrorless cameras which includes Canon RF 600mm F11 IS STM, and Canon RF 800mm F11 IS STM. Now, there are conjectures about Canon to introduce RF 400mm F11 IS STM lens which may complete a trilogy of super small super-telephoto lenses.

Earlier, both the 800mm and 600mm F11 lenses were more of a conceptual lens from the company. But since the aforementioned super telephoto lenses are well-liked among camera users, the news of the launch of Canon 400mm lens can turn out to be true.

While camera users are always awaiting new photographic equipment from different imaging brands, let us wait and watch what Canon has to offer for its users in 2021.