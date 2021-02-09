Canon Cinema EOS C300 Mark II is finding favour with filmmakers and there is a good reason for it

Highlights The Canon Cinema EOS C300 Mark II seems to be the new favourite among filmmakers, as seen at the Sundance Film Festival.

Filmmaking is a step-by-step process to reach a final visual product. It can be a feature film, a documentary, a short clip, or even an advertisement. Irrespective of the form, the process remains the same - pre-production, production, and post-production. All the three stages are equally important but here, we will emphasise on production.

There must have been times when as a viewer, you just watched a film and fell for it. Not for the story, but for all the other aesthetics involved. It can be due to the cinematic shots, frame composition, colours, lighting et cetera. The one thing that a filmmaker requires to capture all this is a decent cinema camera.

The Canon Cinema EOS C300 Mark II seems to be the new favourite among filmmakers, as seen at the Sundance Film Festival. For those unaware, it is an annual event which takes place in the United States in January. This year's event witnessed many professional filmmakers opting for the Canon Cinema EOS C300 Mark II camera for shooting over others. The camera was launched in 2015, and the surprising bit is that six years later, it is still the preferred choice for filmmakers. The EOS C300 Mark II also has a successor, the Canon Cinema EOS C300 Mark III, launched in April 2020 with a new type of Dual Gain Output (DGO) sensor.

According to a report by Canon Rumors, "This year, the Canon Cinema EOS C300 Mark II was the runaway choice for documentary filmmakers, it was used in 8 of the 18 documentaries shown at Sundance." The statement actually leads us to another fact that the choice of cameras tends to differ between a documentary filmmaker and a narrative filmmaker.

On the narrative side, the German camera maker ARRI secures the top position with its ARRI ALEXA Mini. But what makes the Canon Cinema EOS C300 Mark II a top choice among documentary filmmakers?

The reason

The Cinema EOS C300 Mark II is the go-to-option for documentary filmmakers for multiple reasons. The camera comes with a compact form factor, is handy for makers while commuting as well as reliable for single shooter productions.

Canon's digital motion picture camera comes with an affordable price tag and most importantly, features top-flight specifications despite being old. It has an 8.85-megapixel 35mm CMOS sensor and dual DIGIC DV 5 image processors as well as XF AVC codec that allows you to record 10-bit, 4:2:2 4K files. Other specs and features include bit rates up to 410Mbps, dual-pixel CMOS autofocus, simultaneous 4K and HD recording and 2K/UHD frame rates up to 120FPS.

Other than the EOS C300 Mark II model, there are more Canon cameras that got the Sundance-featured such as the Canon EOS 5D Mark III and EOS 5D Mark IV.