Canon EOS R3 launch confirmed, likely to be company's most powerful full-frame camera

Canon on Wednesday announced that it will soon be launching the new EOS R3 full-frame mirrorless camera, which is tipped to be its most powerful full-frame shooter till now. Canon India has also confirmed that the device will be coming to the country soon. However, no launch date for the same has been reserved. The camera is confirmed to feature a newly developed 35mm full-frame, backlit, stacked CMOS sensor and a DIGIC X image processor.

Canon says that the new camera is designed to provide high-level basic functionality required to meet the needs of professional and enthusiast users. The camera is still under development which means that the launch might be farther than expected. Canon says that the new EOS R3 is based on the concept of high speed, high sensitivity and high reliability.

The EOS R3 will be introduced into Canon's lineup of professional and enthusiast cameras that includes the EOS-1D X Mark III flagship DSLR camera (released in February 2020) and the EOS 5 series, including the EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera (released in July 2020).

The Canon EOS R3 will be the first camera from the company to be equipped with company's newly developed 35mm full-frame backlit stacked CMOS sensor that makes possible high-speed readout. The camera also features a DIGIC X image processor for high-speed image processing that realises high-speed continuous shooting of up to 30 frames-per-second 1 (FPS) with AF/AE tracking when using the electronic shutter.

Apart from this, Canon also claims that the new camera will significantly reduce image warping, a common challenge with electronic shutters, and is also capable of capturing moving subjects with reduced noise in such low-light environments as indoor areas or nighttime scenes.

The camera also features Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology by which each pixel on the image sensor possesses both image capture and phase-detect AF functionality, thus enabling high-speed, high-accuracy and wide-range AF. This is claimed to improve camera's autofocus system to provide high-performance subject tracking, even during portrait photography and in scenarios with frequent subject movement such as sports.

In addition, the EOS R3 is Canon's first digital camera to feature Eye Control AF 2 functionality. This allows the AF frame to adjust according to detected movement of the user's eye while clicking through the viewfinder. It eventually helps in smoother shooting with quick focus when transitioning between subjects.

The camera also comes with dust and water resistance.