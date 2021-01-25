Canon EOS R5 will get improvements through firmware update

Highlights Canon will soon release a firmware update for the EOS R5.

Canon EOS R5 firmware update will bring multiple improvements.

Canon EOS R5 will be able to shoot 1080p videos at up to 120FPS.

Canon EOS R5 has been well-liked among users. It did attract a lot of attention for its 8K RAW video recording capabilities. Though, in an interview, Canon representative admitted that top-flight video features were included in R5 mainly for marketing reasons. However, the R5 did really well, especially in China. In fact, Canon EOS R5 and Canon EOS R6 are two cameras which helped exceed sales projections in the 2020 fiscal year.

Anyway, in recent news, the company will release a firmware update for Canon EOS R5. This way users will get two major improvements including C-Log 3 support and 1080p videos at up to 120FPS. As per the latest report, the next update will arrive in February.

"The next Canon firmware update for the Canon EOS R5 is still on schedule to be released sometime in February 2021 I have been told," writes Canon Rumors. "The same source also suggested that the new firmware is already out there in beta form in loaner cameras."

As of now, the EOS R5 is limited to shooting in Canon Log 1 and can record 1080p videos at up to 60FPS frame-rate.

Shifting from Canon Log 1 to Log 3 would mean that the camera will boast up to 14 stops of dynamic range. The images will have better details that may benefit while editing photos. As for increased frame-rate, it will ensure smooth slow-motion videos. This is, 1080p up to 120FPS, is one of those video features that users were expecting since the launch of the camera. Knowing that Canon EOS R6 can record 1080p up to 120FPS since the word go, users wanted the same from the EOS R5.

The upcoming firmware update will also fix some current bugs as well as add Canon Cinema RAW. There is no information if users will get an improvement for camera's overheating problems in the past. But for now, let's look forward to all things Canon will bring with its latest update for the EOS R5.