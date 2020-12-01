Canon is planning more super telephoto lenses like RF 600mm and 800mm F11

Highlights Canon is planning to expand its lens portfolio.

Canon has super telephoto lenses line-up for mirrorless cameras.

Canon may launch RF 400mm F11 lens as per rumours.

Lenses play a key role in taking pictures. Along with a camera body, it is significant to have the right lens for different photography genres. For instance, photo takers prefer using telephoto lenses while shooting wildlife or sports. Telephoto lenses bring distant subjects closer. Super telephoto lenses, that exceed 200mm, are capable of magnifying subjects and taking clear pictures of things that are far away.

Brands like Canon and Nikon have super telephoto lenses for DSLR cameras such as Canon EF400mm F5.6L and Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 200-500mm F5.6E ED VR respectively. Canon has a line of super telephoto lenses for mirrorless cameras as well. It includes Canon RF 600mm F11 IS STM, and Canon RF 800mm F11 IS STM.

In an interview with Mynavi News, one of the Canon's executives who gets involved in the planning of new lenses, Kengo Iezuka noted that 800mm and 600mm F11 lenses were not possible on DSLRs because of the autofocus technological differences between a mirrorless and a DSLR. "This lens has a darker F11 opening value, but it can be said that it was born because of the EOS R, which can use high-speed and high-precision AF even at such an opening value," said Iezuka.

He further said, "Actually, even with the EF mount, there was a concept for such a lens. However, in the case of a single-lens reflex camera, there is a limit to the open F value required for AF, that is, the brightness of the lens, and depending on the camera, if it is a little dark, AF will only work near the center. With the mirrorless EOS R, the dual pixel CMOS AF II is extremely strong in dark places, and AF works even when the F value is dark, so it is finally possible to make a small and affordable super telephoto lens."

Iezuka also hinted towards more super telephoto lenses from Canon in the future. Thus, there are conjectures about Canon to introduce RF 400mm F11 IS STM lens which may complete a trilogy of super small super-telephoto lenses.

The 800mm and 600mm F11 lenses were more of a conceptual lens from the company. Iezuka also said that making such lenses was a "gamble" that the company was willing to try. But since these super telephoto lenses are well-liked among camera users, the speculation around the launch of Canon 400mm lens can turn out to be true.

So while Canon is gearing up to expand its optic portfolio, it will be interesting to see the kind of lenses that the company may introduce.