Canon launches PowerShot Zoom camera in other markets after Japan

Canon launched a pocket-size Canon PowerShot Zoom camera in Japan almost a month ago. After the success of the monocular-looking Canon's latest camera there, the company is all set to launch it for the US market. The new Canon PowerShot Zoom is a portable telephoto camera that allows people to pack lightweight.

Canon says that the PowerShot Zoom has been designed to attract the attention of hikers and birdwatchers. But the PowerShot Zoom can be a great device to carry for spectators at sports events as well.

The PowerShot Zoom comes in a single colour option, that is, white. The camera equips an OLED-based electronic viewfinder, 1/3-inch 12.1-megapixel CMOS sensor and DIGIC 8 image processor. Other features include an ISO scale of 100-3200, a 100-400mm F5.6-6.3 optical lens, 800mm digital zoom, face recognition AF system and a 4-axis image stabilization.

As for video-specs, Canon PowerShot Zoom can capture fullHD videos at 30fps. The camera also comes with max burst of 10fps. The tiny camera device, which weighs around 144 grams, boasts a microSDXC card slot and a USB-C port.

The physical interface of the PowerShot Zoom appears to be simple. There are Zoom, Power, and Menu buttons near the front and the camera users get a Photo and Video shutter button at the back.

Canon PowerShot Zoom telephoto camera will be available from late November in the US for $299.99. There is no official statement from Canon if the latest PowerShot Zoom camera will launch in India or not. Canon is probably taking some more time and would rather release the tiny PowerShot Zoom at a slow pace for other markets.