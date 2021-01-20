Canon Powershot AI camera likely to be announced soon

Highlights Canon will probably launch a new camera called PowerShot AI.

Canon is one of those brands which enjoys coming up with conceptual products. Such products are more of an experiment and the company analyses if a camera has a potential to exist in the real world. Well, that's how Canon PowerShot Zoom did hit the Japanese camera market. After the success, the company launched the monocular-looking camera in the United States.

The same way, now there are chances that Canon may soon announce a new PowerShot digital camera with AI. The rumoured name for the product is Canon PowerShot AI. The camera was first exhibited at The Photography Show in the UK in 2018. It again appeared at Consumer Electronics Show, CES 2020.

Going by the latest report of Canon Rumors, the company has finally made up its mind to release the camera in the market for the public. "It appears that Canon has decided to bring the camera to market and it will be announced quite soon, though I don't have an official date of the announcement," reveals the report.

The Canon PowerShot AI is a tiny camera with great portability. As shown at different events, the camera looks small in size which perfectly fits in one's hands. It will come with super flexibility as in pan, tilt, and zoom features. The PowerShot AI will boast 170 degrees of pan, 110 degrees of tilt, and also up to 4x zoom. The AI makes it possible for the camera to perform intelligent functions such as following subjects and clicking pictures only when a human face is smiling. There are also voice commands and manual shooting modes included.

For the specifications, the camera will probably feature a 12-megapixel 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor. The fixed optic is a 19-57mm 35mm zoom lens reportedly. Other features include electronic image stabilization (EIS), weather-proofing, a USB-C port, and battery life of about 2.5 hours. Users will get both WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity with the camera. The device will record all the data to microSD.

If the PowerShot AI comes alive, it can be used for multi-purposes. People can bring it into use as a security camera. Otherwise, it can act as a webcam or a baby monitor as well. As the report rightly states, Canon will also launch a specific software to lay out the AI features of the camera.