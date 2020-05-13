Can't wait for Poco F2 Pro India launch? Here some great alternatives you can already buy

Highlights There are some great alternatives to the Poco F2 Pro in India already.

The Redmi K20 Pro starting at Rs 26,999 is an exceptional deal for a premium phone.

At Rs 41,999, the OnePlus 8 will offer the best user experience.

The Poco F2 Pro marks Poco's return to the international smartphone market after a long gap. Despite being a rebadged Redmi K30 Pro, the phone brings a lot on the table at a very reasonable price, especially by 2020 standards. Even though it starts at Euro 499, the Poco F2 Pro has got all the bells and whistles of a flagship smartphone. In fact, there's nothing much to compel you from not buying it.

However, the Poco F2 Pro has only been launched in Europe and if you believe the smartphone rumours, this phone will not come to India. Xiaomi is said to bring the F2 Pro to India later as the Redmi K30 Pro itself. That could take a while and if you can't hold on anymore in buying a premium phone this year, there are some worthy alternatives to the Poco F2 Pro. The best part is that most of them are already up for grabs in India.

Poco F2 Pro: Best alternatives

Realme X50 Pro

Dubbed as India's first 5G smartphone by Realme, the X50 Pro is a compelling buy if specifications are your primary criterion. 90Hz AMOLED display? Check. Snapdragon 865? Check. 5G? Check. Fast charging? 65W available, check. Matte colour finish? Check. Whatever you ask, this Realme phone has it. Starting at Rs 39,999, it is quite expensive but it is surely worth a try.

Realme X2 Pro

So the X50 Pro is expensive? Realme has another option in the form of the Realme X2 Pro, starting at Rs 29,999. This is a last generation phone but the user experience isn't old by any means. There's a Snapdragon 855 Plus that's practically as capable as the Snapdragon 865. You get the same 90Hz display, a decent camera setup, good battery life and very fast charging, rated at 50W. In 2020 though, the Realme X2 Pro looks slightly old, especially with that notch on top of its display.

Redmi K20 Pro

Technically, the Redmi K20 Pro is the successor to the Poco F2 Pro but it still works like a proper Android flagship phone in 2020. Starting at Rs 26,999, the Redmi K20 Pro sets itself apart with a notch-less AMOLED display, a still-fast Snapdragon 855 chip, a versatile triple camera system with a dedicated zoom camera, and a stunning yet lightweight design.

I have been using the K20 Pro as my daily phone for the last 6 months and the complaints have been few.

iQOO 3

India's cheapest Snapdragon 865 smartphone is also a great option to consider. Starting at Rs 34,990, you get the fabled Snapdragon 865, although with 4G only. The iQOO 3 offers a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, with 180Hz touch sampling rate, dedicated gaming buttons, a 4400mAh battery with 55W fast wired charging and a decent set of cameras headed by a 48-megapixel main camera. Do note that this is a gaming phone and hence, may not appeal to everyone.

OnePlus 8

How could I not suggest the OnePlus 8? Starting at Rs 41,999, the OnePlus 8 is among the more expensive phones. The phone is yet to go on sale and we are yet to review it. That said, if its anything like the OnePlus 7T, you are in for a treat. Of course, the Snapdragon 865, UFS 3.0 storage and a decent 4300mAh battery mean it has got the basics right.

However, the Oxygen OS user experience is something you cannot overlook, i.e. OnePlus phones always offer the smoothest Android experience. The curved edge 90Hz display is also a unique feature in its category. The OnePlus 8 is said to go on sale from May-end.