Carl Pei announces a delay in the launch for Nothing's Ear 1 wireless earphone

Highlights Ear 1 was earlier confirmed to launch in June.

However, Carl Pei announced via a tweet that the product would be launched later in the summer.

Nothing was officially launched in January 2021 and is based in London.

Nothing, a new electronics startup founded by Carl Pei, the former OnePlus co-founder who exited the company last year. Last month, it was announced that Nothing's first product, a pair of earbuds dubbed the "ear 1", will launch this month, but that will no longer be the case.

However, it seems the product is not yet ready to hit the market. While this is not a great start for Nothing, it is not very surprising since the first product launch can be a bit challenging for a new brand, especially in a pandemic-struck world.

Nothing created quite a buzz on the internet by releasing some renders of its uniquely designed true wireless earbuds. The Ear 1 will supposedly feature a transparent design and, as Carl mentioned, will be a mix of iconic form, transparency, and refined functionality.

Nothing's first pair of truly wireless earbuds have not been officially revealed yet. There is also not a lot of information available about the ear 1, except for a couple of leaked renders and Carl Pei's description of the product on the website.

The description on the website reads, "Design is still top secret but what we can tell you is that Ear 1 combines notes of transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality. It is the starting point that will define the artistry, confidence, and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come."

In January, Swedish entrepreneur Carl Pei officially announced his new technology venture called Nothing. The idea behind the London headquartered brand, Nothing is said to be about refreshing the technology space.

Carl Pei left OnePlus after being one of the co-founders and spent more than five years with the company before surprisingly leaving late last year. He began work on founding his new Nothing venture, receiving some backing from various investors in an effort to get the ball rolling on a new product.