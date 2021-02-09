Carl Pei's brand Nothing will launch wireless earbuds this summer

Nothing, the venture that Carl Pei has come up with after leaving OnePlus, has finally announced its first product. The brand will be launching wireless earbuds this summer.

On Tuesday, the company also announced it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. Nothing shared the news on Twitter and confirmed that the funding was led by GV, which offers venture capital funding to new companies.

"We are happy to announce that we have raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by @GVteam propelling us forward on our journey," the company tweeted on Tuesday.

Carl Pei announced his exit from OnePlus who he co-founded late last year. Pei last month announced name for his all-new venture which gathered a lot of buzz.