Carl Pei's Nothing gives everyone a chance to invest in the company

Nothing, the all-new venture by Carl Pei, on Tuesday announced that it would open up for the community to invest in the company. So far, the company has raised a total of $22 million and now plans to include a total of $1.5 million from the community. Notably, the brand will allow its community to invest the total amount at the same valuation as their Series A funding with GV (previously Google Ventures).

Carl Pei announced the news in a tweet on Tuesday, and wrote, "Usually the community has to wait for an IPO to invest, but by that time, the valuation is already high. We are inviting you to own Nothing from the very beginning, at the same price as our Series A, and be on board for the entire ride."

In a statement, the company clarifies that following this community funding round, investors will have access to Nothing's private community through which they will get exclusive benefits and insights into the company.

Interestingly, Nothing has also announced that it will elect a community board member to represent and be the community's voice in board meetings.

The funding will be done on the crowdfunding platform, CrowdCube and interested people can register their interest right now on the website. The pre-registration is now live, and the campaign will go live on March 2.

"We want our community to be part of our journey from the very start and play an active role in it. As part of this process, we'll also be electing a community member to our board of directors, so that we're always kept in check, and reminded of what users want," Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing.