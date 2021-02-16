Carl Pei's Nothing takes over Essential

Highlights Carl Peis startup Nothing has taken over by a one-time smartphone brand Essential owned Andy Rubin.

Carl Pei's startup Nothing has taken over by a one-time smartphone brand Essential owned Andy Rubin. Essential was shut down over a year ago due to a lack of sales. Nothing, which was launched a few weeks ago, was expected to launch smartphones but it was confirmed that the newly-found company would launch a series of wireless earbuds.

As per a 9to5 Google report, UK Intellectual Property Office has shown that the former Android founder Andy Rubin "has signed over ownership of his one-time smartphone entrant Essential to Carl Pei's Nothing Technologies Limited. This process was completed as of January 6, 2021, with the application actually being made as early as November 11, 2020."

The report states that Nothing could enter the smartphone market as it has acquired a one-time smartphone maker but chances are grim. It was reported that Nothing wanted to foray into the smart home products market. Having said that, one cannot rule out the possibilities of Nothing working on a smartphone.

The 9to5 report states that all trademarks, logos are now the intellectual property of the Pei-owned startup. However, it is not clear whether the patents of Essential will also be owned by Nothing now. It was reported that Essential had plans to launch its own smart speakers in 2017 but that never made its way to the market because of the company's downfall. So now it can be expected that Essential will launch the smart hub and speakers under the brand name Nothing.

Carl Pei last week announced that Nothing has raised $15 million in a Series A funding. "We are happy to announce that we have raised $15 million in a Series A funding round led by @GVteam propelling us forward on our journey," the company tweeted on Tuesday. The company also revealed that the first product that will be released by the brand will be a pair of wireless earbuds. However, Pei also said that it not only plans to focus on audio products but simpler products to start with.

Pei had parted ways with OnePlus last year in October and announced Nothing, which is based in London. Speaking about the launch of his new venture, Nothing, its CEO and founder, Carl Pei, said, "It's been a while since anything interesting happened in tech. It is time for a fresh breeze of change... Nothing's mission is to remove barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future. We believe that the best technology is beautiful, yet natural and intuitive to use. When sufficiently advanced, it should fade into the background and feel like nothing."