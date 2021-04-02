Casio launches G-Shock smartwatch with Wear OS and its costs more than your Apple Watch

Highlights Casio has launched its first G-Shock smartwatch which is driven by Googles Wear OS.

The smartwatch is designed to endure extreme situations and can survive up to 200 meters underwater.

The G-shock smartwatch also comes with a dual display and a rugged exterior to survive in tough conditions.

Casio has launched its first G-Shock smartwatch which is driven by Google's Wear OS. The smartwatch is designed to endure extreme situations and can survive up to 200 meters underwater. It comes with various activity modes which include running, indoor workouts, road biking, swimming, snowboarding. The smartwatch claims to have a battery life of over a month. So this seems like the perfect watch if you are into mountaineering, as you would not face charging issues.

The G-shock smartwatch also comes with a dual display and a rugged exterior to survive in tough conditions. However, this is not one of the pocket-friendly smartwatches you would come across. The Casio G-Shock is in fact costlier than the Apple Watch Series 6 at least in the United States and the United Kingdom. The smartwatch has been launched in the UK, but the company has not made any official announcement whether it plans to launch the smartwatch in India or not. Nonetheless, let us have a look at its price and specifications.

Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000: Price and availability

The Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000 has been launched in the United Kingdom at GBP 599 (roughly Rs. 60,600). Although the watch has not been officially listed in the US website of Casio, Engadget reports that it has been launched at $700 (roughly Rs. 51,300) in the US. The smartwatch will go on sale in the UK and the United States somewhere in May. Now, if you compare the price with the Apple Watch, it starts at $399 in the US.

Casio G-Shock GSW-H1000: Specifications

Casio has noted in its blog that the smartwatch has been built with all the toughness of a G-SHOCK, with shock resistance and 200-meter water resistance. It is also the first G-Shock Watch to run Google's Wear OS. The watch is equipped with various sensors including the optical sensor to measure heart rate, as well as a compass, altitude/air pressure sensor, accelerometer, gyro meter, GPS functionality, and more. The smartwatch has support for 15 activities and 24 indoor workout options

One of the highlights of the Casio smartwatch is its dual-layer display, which is a combination of monochrome, always-on LCD for time display, and a color LCD for high-definition display of maps, sensor data, and more. The watch is compatible with Android and iOS devices except for the Go edition of Android and phones without Google Play Store.