CES 2021 roundup: Mini-LED, 8K TVs and more, everything announced till now

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is known for giving a platform to new developments and technologies in the world of televisions. The previous edition of CES have seen the biggest names in the business launch TV's with rollable displays, transparent panels among other much "regular" stuff.

While CES 2021 promises to be a much simpler, and digital-only affair as opposed to the full-blown extravaganza in Las Vegas every year, we don't expect it to be less impressive when it comes to showcasing futuristic technologies. Ahead of it officially kicking off on January 11, some of the big-name players have already given us more than a hint about what we can expect from the world of televisions in 2021 through pre-event announcements. Here's a round-up of all we know so far.

World's first Eyesafe display

Ahead of CES 2021 formally kicking off, LG has already unveiled the world's first Eyesafe-certified TV display at CES' preview event. The display is scheduled to be showcased at the tech event and is said to be in line with EyeSafe standards for low emissions of blue light without actually compromising on the colour performance.

For the uninitiated, Eyesafe is considered by many to be the leading standard in low blue light solutions. LG has announced that the Eyesafe-certified displays on its TVs will start making their way to the market in 2021. For now, LG has revealed one TV with a 65-inch OLED screen display which has received Germany's TUV Rheinland certification for being safe for the eyes.

Samsung's new line-up of TVs

Samsung also announced its Neo QLED and MicroLED TV models at a pre-CES 2021 virtual event. The company claims that the TVs will offer better TV-viewing experiences with "improved contrast and better backlighting". Samsung also says that its new TVs will offer next-generation accessibility via features such as Sign Language Zoom and Multi-Output Audio. Samsung at the pre-CES event also announced its new Frame TV that it says will be thinner than previous models and will offer a more customisable experience to users.

Of the TVs announced, the Neo QLED is the most interesting. It uses a combination of Quantum Mini LED and Quantum Matrix technology to improve the luminance of the TV to 12-bit with 4,096 steps, Samsung said. This in theory should help make dark areas darker and bright areas brighter, alongside bringing an immersive HDR experience.

More mini-LED TVs and futuristic tech

TCL has announced that it will showcase its next-generation mini-LED TVs. The company has officially confirmed that it will be presenting new mini-LED display technology during this CES 2021. The date for this has been set as January 11, 2021.

While the technology has been in development for a while now, TCL is expected to start showcasing consumer-ready products that use the tech in 2021. For now, we can only wait for more information that should come in a few days. In addition to this, TCL should also announce more TVs at its digital launch event in a few days.

New 4k and 8K TVs from Sony

At CES 2021, Sony also launched its new lineup of Bravia TVs which includes 4K and 8K TVs. Of these, some are OLED while others are LED TVs. However, Sony has announced that its TVs will use traditional LED backlighting.

The new Sony TVs have been announced to come with the Google TV UI found on the new Chromecast. All the TVs will come with HDMI 2.1 support. Under the hood, these TVs will use a new chipset called the XR, or more specifically the Cognitive Processor XR which will use a "completely new processing method designed to replicate the ways humans see and hear". Sony says that "Cognitive Processor XR can also analyze sound position in the signal so the sound matches precisely with what's on the screen".