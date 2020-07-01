Chingari crosses 1 million downloads on Play Store as TikTok stops working

Highlights TikTok has stopped working in India for some users.

Chingari on Tuesday witnessed 1 lakh downloads per hour, reveals the co-founder.

Chingari App has garnered over 1 million downloads on Play Store.

A day after the government of India announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, the Bytedance-owned short video app has stopped working in India. This has led to a huge surge in downloads of TiktTok's Indian rival Chingari and Mitron app. Chingari on Tuesday witnessed 1 lakh downloads per hour, reveals the co-founder.

The TikTok ban has really made the its Indian competitors happy. In a tweet, the co-founder and Chief Product Officer of the Chingari app said that Chingari had witnessed a massive surge in downloads ever since the ban was announced. "100,000 downloads per hour, guys please be patient! we are working on the servers and getting things up and running asap!" Ghosh wrote.

In just about 72 hours, the Chingari app was downloaded 5,00,000 downloads on Google Play Store. And now that TikTok has completely stopped working in India, the numbers will only go up. Earlier, Chingari had welcomed the government's decision to ban Chinese apps.

"This is a very good step taken by the Govt of India and the IT Ministry of India. For a very long time, TikTok has been spying on users and sending back the data to China. We are happy that this step has been finally taken.I thank and congratulate Narendra Modi sir. And we assure we would like to welcome all the users of TikTok to come and try our Chingari, which is a 100% India grown app and made for the passionate Indians," Ghosh had said in a statement.

Now coming back to TikTok, the app has completely stopped working in India moments after it was removed from Google Play Store and App Store. Every time you try to open the app, a message by the company pops up that reads, "Dear Users,On June 29, 2020 the Govt. of India decided to block 59 apps, including TikTok. We are in the process of complying with the Government of India's directive and also working with the government to better understand the issue and explore a course of action. Ensuring the privacy and security of all our users in India remains our utmost priority.TikTok India Team."

Earlier in a statement, TikTok India Head Nikhil Gandhi had said that the company is complying with the government to come up with a solution. He also denied the claims that the app sends out users' data to foreign countries.