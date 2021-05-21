Clubhouse app now available for Android users in India, still follows an invite-only system

Highlights Clubhouse Android app is now available for download on Google Play Store.

The app follows an invite-only entry for new users.

The Android app comes more than a year after Clubhouse marked its debut on iOS.

Having started its testing a couple of weeks back, Clubhouse has now launched its Android app. The global rollout marks the social audio app's presence on mobile platforms other than iOS.

For those unaware, Clubhouse is an invite-only app that lets its users share audio updates, posts and hold audio-only conversations among their peers. Since its launch in March 2020, the app was exclusive to Apple's iOS platform to date.

The Android app for Clubhouse has hence been introduced more than a year after its debut in the social media world. The app is now available for download on Google Play Store and is compatible with devices running Android 8.0 or later.

Note that Clubhouse still retains its invite-only entry for new users. This means you will need an invite from an existing Clubhouse user in order to join the social media app. Downloading it, hence, just might not be enough.

While this entry system worked for Clubhouse upon its launch last year, the same might not be a good model for it to follow in today's date. The launch of an Android app by the company is already late, considering that it gave almost all the tech majors a year's time to try and replicate what the app had originally offered.

The result - every existing social media giant now has a social audio space, and that too, across platforms. Twitter, for instance, has introduced Twitter Spaces for such an audio-only audience. Facebook is promising to roll out more and more features across its plethora of social media substitutes.

Clubhouse has hence recorded a drop in the number of downloads for the past few months. Now that it has opened its doors to the Android ecosystem, it is expected to register a sharp increase in users. The invite-only system might still prove to be a drag, though.

In any case, Clubhouse has been one of the most anticipated apps on Android, and its launch will certainly garner some staggering numbers over the next few months.