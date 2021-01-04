Co-WIN app likely to be used for COVID-19 India vaccine rollout, what is it and how to register

Highlights The health ministry of India has developed an app to monitor real-time COVID vaccine delivery.

The app will also record the data of the users and enabled them to get themselves registered for vaccination.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan announced the Co-WIN app during a press conference.

"Co-WIN digital platform includes a free downloadable mobile application which can help record vaccine data. One can register themselves on it if they want the vaccine. There are five modules in Co-WIN app - administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgment module and report module," Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was quoted by PTI as saying.

"Through these modules, they can create sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will be notified," he added. Users can register themselves on the app for vaccination. Bhushan said that the report module on the app will comprise of reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, how many people have dropped out of the process. He further said that mobile data will also carry real-time information temperature of the cold-storage facilities to the main server.

On Sunday, the Drug Control General of India approved two COVID-19 vaccines for use including the COVISHEiled and COVAXCIN. It was announced that the first phase of the vaccination would include frontline workers, people who are above the age of 50. To streamline the entire vaccination process, the government of India has launched the CO-WIN app.

As of now, the Co-Win app is not available on either Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. So if you come across any such app, do not download it as it has not been made available by the authorized sources. The application is currently being developed and it is at its pre-product stage. So far, it has received data from health officials, who will get the vaccine initially. More than lakh health officials have registered for the vaccine already.

The registration process is not open to common people. Only the health officials and frontline workers have registered for the vaccine. The app will have four modules including the user administrator module, beneficiary registration, vaccination and beneficiary acknowledgment, and status updation.

Once the registration process goes live, people will need to upload an identity card to register. The users can upload Aadhar Card, Driving License, PAN Card, and others.