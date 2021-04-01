Commuters can now recharge their Delhi Metro cards using Amazon Pay

Highlights Amazon announced that it will now let users recharge their Delhi Metro card using Amazon Pay.

In order to recharge their Delhi Metro card, users can click on the Metro Recharge option under Amazon Pay tab.

Users will have to enter their metro card number, add any amount between Rs 100 - Rs 2,000 to recharge their card.

Amazon on Wednesday announced that it will now let users recharge their Delhi Metro card using Amazon Pay. In order to recharge your cards, you would not require a separate app, you can simply select the Amazon Pay tab on your Amazon app. Amazon has said that it has introduced a new feature to reduce human contact.

Talking about the new addition, Amazon Pay CEO Mahendra Nerukar said, "As part of our commitment to our customers, we are constantly innovating and creating new experiences to make digital payments seamless across a variety of use cases. Commute is a very important aspect of the daily lives of our customers and Delhi Metro is the lifeline for millions of daily commuters in Delhi-NCR. By enabling our customers to recharge their Delhi Metro cards in a contactless manner, we aim to make their lives more convenient, safe, cashless, and secure."

In order to recharge their Delhi Metro card, users can click on the 'Metro Recharge' option under the Amazon Pay tab. Users will have to enter their metro card number, add any amount between Rs 100 - Rs 2,000 to recharge their card. If you have already recharged your account the money will be automatically from the account. You can also enter your card details to recharge your Delhi Metro card instantly. After recharging your card using Amazon Pay, you need to tap the card at the automatic vending machine (AVM) at any Delhi Metro station and select "Top-Up" to add the balance to the card. Do remember that this is a very important step and without this, your card will not get activated, even if you have recharged your card.

Speaking on the launch, Mangu Singh, Managing Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "The initiative is in line with DMRC's commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among Delhi Metro commuters, at a time when social distancing has become a new normal for everyone."

Earlier users could only recharge their Delhi Metro card using Paytm but now they another payment app. With COVID-19 cases rising, the adoption of contactless payments has grown by leaps and bounds. Apart from recharging the Delhi Metro card, Amazon Pay can be used to make digital payments and reduces the dependency on cash, and help users transact conveniently. Customers can transact for a variety of cases including electricity, water, and gas bill payments, DTH, and mobile recharge among others.