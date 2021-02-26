Confirmed, Redmi Note 10 series to feature 108MP flagship camera

Highlights Redmi Note 10 series will come with a 108MP sensor on one model.

Rumours say the Redmi Note 10 series will also have 5G support.

The India launch of the Redmi Note 10 series is set for March 4.

Redmi Note 10 series is set for India launch on March 4 and Xiaomi is already building the hype around the phone. The company has now confirmed the Redmi Note 10 series will have a top-end model with a 108MP camera. It will be the first time a Redmi phone will pack a 108MP flagship camera that we have seen only on premium smartphones so far. It essentially means that either the Redmi Note 10 Pro or the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max will come with the 108MP camera on the back, and it will be accompanied by other sensors.

In a tweet, Redmi India also said, "Mi Fans will understand the significance of this announcement." What the company is trying to say here is that the 108MP cameras have so far been confined to the flagship range. We have seen 108MP cameras on smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. However, with the launch of the Mi 10i, this sensor trickled down to the sub-Rs 25,000 segment. Xiaomi now wants to use this camera on an even cheaper phone. It is expected that the top-end model in the Redmi Note 10 series will cost less than what the Xiaomi Mi 10i does right now. And as a matter of fact, Realme is also teasing a 108MP sensor for its next smartphone.

It is likely this 108MP sensor has been manufactured by Samsung. It could be the Samsung HM1 sensor that is used on other phones, as well. It is possible Xiaomi may have tweaked the sensor so as to make it bring the best results but if this sensor gets used as-is, there could be warm tones in the photo. Samsung sensors enhance warmth in photos, which makes them look vivid, so much so that their natural colours are not even sometimes retained.

Redmi Note 10 series specifications

According to leaks, the Redmi Note 10 series will have a phone with an AMOLED panel. This will be a significant upgrade over the IPS LCD that the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was launched with. There was no support for a high refresh rate either on the last-generation model. The Redmi Note 10 series is said to come with a punch-hole setup on the top. It will supposedly be there on the top-end model in the series, Redmi Note 10 Pro or the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Some other rumours have suggested there will be a Snapdragon 765G processor used on the Redmi Note 10 series. This chipset will be reserved for the top-tier model in the series, meaning it will definitely support 5G connectivity.

Redmi has not confirmed any of these specifications so far, which is why it is advisable to take this information with a pinch of salt. And since the launch is just around the corner, we will have a clearer picture of how the Redmi Note 10 series is going to look.