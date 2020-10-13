Confirmed: Snapdragon 875 to launch at Qualcomm Tech Summit on December 1

Highlights Qualcomm is likely to launch the Snapdragon 875 SoC on December 1.

Qualcomm has announced the Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020.

Snapdragon 875 SoC could be fabricated using a 5nm chip process.

Qualcomm has finally announced what appears to be the date for the launch of the Snapdragon 875 chipset. The company has started sending invites for Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital 2020 which will be held between December 1-2.

Unlike last year when the event was held online, this year's event will be a virtual affair with Qualcomm promising to bring the islands and Snapdragon news to its fans and media alike.

While the Save the Date invite for the event does not explicitly mention the launch of the Snapdragon chipset, it is all but certain that the event will see the launch of the much-awaited mobile SoC which will power flagship phones in the coming year.

Reports in the past have pointed to this being the date when Qualcomm will announce the new chipset. Talking about the chipset, the Snapdragon 875 is tipped to be the fastest and most energy-efficient chipset from Qualcomm.

Rumours also suggest the Snapdragon 875 will be Qualcomm's first SoC to be fabricated using the advanced 5nm manufacturing process. The chipset could consist of one Cortex-X1 core, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores and will be reportedly manufactured by Samsung. There are suggestions the chipset will be around 20 percent more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 865, while it could also provide a 10 per cent performance gain over last year's flagship chipset.

It is also expected that the new chipset will be faster than the A14 Bionic from Apple, and as such be the fastest chipset of next year. This could partly be down to the fact that the chipset is expected to be fabricated using the advanced 5nm process.

Once launched, the Snapdragon 875 from Snapdragon is expected to be one of the most powerful chipsets of 2021. It will most likely be seen first on the Galaxy S30 smartphone, which should be launched sometime during Feb next year.

Qualcomm could also launch a 6nm chipset which will be called the Snapdragon 775G. This will be the successor of the Snapdragon 765G which has honestly been one of the more popular SoCs this year. More on this should be revealed as we approach the December 1 event date.