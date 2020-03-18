Coronavirus effect: All Apple stores outside China closed until further notice

Highlights Apple announced that it will keep all its retail stores shut until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic.

This will be in exception to China, where Apple opened its stores from March 13.

All apple products will be available for online purchasing.

Apple on Tuesday announced that all of its retail stores outside Greater China will remain closed until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic. Initially, the company had said that all its stores would be closed till March 27. But now the stores would remain shut until further notice.



Apple reopened all of its 42 brick and mortar retail stores in China on March 13. Apple CEO, Tim Cook in a blog post said the company learnt some lessons by shutting shop in China and is now applying them to its stores in other countries as the world battles coronavirus.

One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus's transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance, Cook said. As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we're taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers.



Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook, had said that the company would close all its retail stores outside Greater China along with committing $15 million to help with global recovery.



Earlier, in an official blog post, Cook had said, We are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China.



He further emphasised the importance of working remotely. That means team members should work remotely if their job allows, and those whose work requires them to be on site should follow guidance to maximize interpersonal space. Extensive, deep cleaning will continue at all sites. In all our offices, we are rolling out new health screenings and temperature checks, said the Apple CEO.



However, all buyers must note that the online stores of Apple will be open and that apple products will be available online. Our online stores are open at www.apple.com, or you can download the Apple Store app on the App Store. For service and support, customers can visit support.apple.com, Cook had said.



Cook also announced that Apple was matching employee donations in a two-to-one to support COVID-19 response efforts locally, nationally, and internationally.



The Apple CEO had said the workers who work by hour will get paid in alignment with business as usual operations.

The company also expanded leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances caused by COVID-19. This includes recovering from an illness, caring for sick loved ones, mandatory quarantining, daycare expenses, etc.

An Apple employee in Los Angeles recently tested positive for Covid-19 disease. He used to reportedly work at Culver City's offices.

