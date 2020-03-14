Coronavirus impact: Apple WWDC 2020 will be online-only event this year

Highlights Apple says that it is moving to online-only WWDC event this year.

Apple WWDC is the company's biggest event of the year and thousands of developers attend it.

At the WWDC 2020, Apple will announce new iOS 14 as well as new variant of macOS.

With coronavirus a pandemic now, technology companies are cancelling events left, right and centre. Or turning them into online-only event. Apple is the latest company to change its upcoming event. The iPhone maker has said that this year its developer conference called WWDC will be online-only event. Earlier, Google also made similar changes to the Google IO whereas in February, the Mobile World Congress scheduled to be held in Barcelona was cancelled.

The WWDC 2020 will be held in June. The exact dates will be announced later. "Now in its 31st year, WWDC 2020 will take on an entirely new online format packed with content for consumers, press and developers alike," Apple said in a note to media. "The online event will be an opportunity for millions of creative and innovative developers to get early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS, and engage with Apple engineers as they work to build app experiences that enrich the lives of Apple customers around the globe."

This year at the WWDC, the most exciting announcement is likely to be that of the iOS 14, which will bring a host of new features to the iPhones.

We are delivering WWDC 2020 this June in an innovative way to millions of developers around the world, bringing the entire developer community together with a new experience, said Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format... we will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead.

While announcing the details of the next WWDC, Apple also said that it would "commit $1 million to local San Jose organisations to offset associated revenue loss as a result of WWDC 2020's new online format."

The coronavirus pandemic has affected events and fests across the world. It has disrupted travel plans in all countries as cities have gone into lockdown and governments have closed borders. It has also affected business plans. Apple, according to reports, has also delayed the launch of the new iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 because of the pandemic. This phone, rumours suggested, was supposed to launch this year, probably at an event planned for March 31, but those plans had been likely cancelled.

It is not clear yet if the coronavirus will impact the launch of the new iPhone 12 or not. Though chances are that if the outbreak is not under control by summer, it is possible that the iPhone 12 launch may get pushed towards the end of the year.