Coronavirus in India: Ola to offer financial aid to COVID-19 affected driver-partners

Highlights Ola driver-partners and their spouses will be covered by a sum of Rs 30,000

Any driver or his spouse who is infected with COVID-19 can make a claim

Ola aims to provide free medical help for driver-partners and their family members

In the view of the Coronavirus outbreak in India, ride-hailing giant Ola has announced that it would provide financial aid for their driver-partners and their spouses in case they test positive for COVID-19.

As per a statement released by Ola, the driver-partners and their spouses will be covered by a sum of Rs 30,000 under which they will receive a compensation of Rs1000 per day for a maximum of 21 days for an individual from the date they are tested positive for COVID-19. The Rs 30,000 cover would include their hospital expenses and home quarantine prescribed by a doctor.

So how can the drivers make a claim?

Any driver or his spouse who is infected with COVID-19 can make a claim for this compensation by providing necessary medical documents issued by a hospital. This cover will be applicable from immediate effect and it is available for all Ola driver-partners in India across all categories including Ola Bike, Ola Auto, Ola Rentals and Outstation.

To further enhance the safety of their drivers, Ola has partnered with a leading online doctor consultation app called the Mfine, that aims to provide free medical help for driver-partners and their family members.

The app will allow the driver-partners to avail three free doctor consultations through the Mfine platform. They can use this facility for themselves and their family members using a special code on the app.

Talking about providing financial security to their driver-partners, Anand Subramanian, Head of communications, Ola said, The outbreak of COVID-19 poses a risk of impacting the health and livelihoods of millions across the country including that of our driver-partners and their families. Through our tailored insurance offering, we are able to help driver-partners and their spouses, through assured financial support if they are diagnosed with COVID-19. In addition, through access to free medical help for all driver-partners and their families, we aim to ensure their personal health and wellbeing. We continue to think of all the various means in which we could work with our entire ecosystem of driver-partners and their families, consumers, and citizens at large to emerge stronger together from these challenging times.



Earlier Ola said in a statement that they had shared health advisories with all their partners to educate them about the deadly virus and what measures to take to combat the coronavirus. They had advised their driver-partners to use hand sanitizers frequently and had also asked the drivers to wear a mask if they have flu-like symptoms.