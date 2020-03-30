Coronavirus lockdown: Amazon India resumes services in some cities

Highlights Amazon India has resumed services in the country.

The list of cities where Amazon has resumed services includes Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mohali, Mysuru, Patna, and Raipur.

Earlier, Flipkart, Grofers and BigBasket too resumed their services.

Huge respite for all Amazon users across India as the tech-giant has resumed services in the country. However, Amazon will only deliver in selected cities in India and the e-company has said that it will deliver the essential products first that were purchased before the suspension was announced and via prepaid payment methods.

We have resumed deliveries in select cities now. We are first serving existing orders and for essential products purchased using pre-paid payment methods only. Due to the lockdowns and restrictions in movement, deliveries may be delayed. Thank you for your patience, a note on Amazon website read.

The list of cities where Amazon has resumed services includes Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mohali, Mysuru, Patna, and Raipur.

Earlier this week, Amazon India announced that it will stop delivering non-essential products and will only prioritize customers' urgent needs. They reiterated that they will focus solely on supplying essential products.

Amazon India's global senior VP and country head Amit Agarwal took to Twitter to make the announcement and wrote, To serve our customers' most urgent needs while also ensuring the safety of our associates, we are prioritizing (with immediate effect) all our resources to serve products that are currently a high priority. Stay safe!

Earlier, Amazon's competitor Flipkart had resumed their delivery services after briefly shutting them. Following the suit, Grofers and BigBasket too resumed their services.

E-commerce companies were exempted from the restrictions that were imposed on citizens during the lockdown and their services were repeatedly termed essential. However, despite falling under the essential services category the delivery executives of these companies were beaten up and harassed by the police and local goons. The decision of suspending delivery services came after these cases surfaced.

However, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said that the decision to resume services was taken after law enforcement authorities ensured the safety of delivery executives. "We are grateful for the clarification provided by the government and local state authorities on the functioning of e-commerce during the lockdown. We are resuming our grocery services today. India, we are committed to serving you at this time. Thank you for your trust," Kalyan had tweeted.

The delivery boys have been given identity cards issued by their respective companies such as Flipkart, Big Basket or Grofers, Amazon among others. These cards will act as an access pass that would allow the boys to continue their jobs despite the lockdown.