Coronavirus lockdown easing: Flipkart to start phone deliveries from April 20

Flipkart has resumed taking orders for mobile phones as the clutch on online deliveries of non-essential items is set to loosen starting April 20. While the deliveries will begin Monday, April 20, the e-commerce platform has now activated the "Buy Now" and "Add to Cart" buttons on the majority of smartphones from the brands such as Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Xiaomi, Honor, and Vivo. The add-on facilities, such as Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection, is also available for bundling with the purchase. The recently-launched Moto Razr is up for pre-order while the upcoming Realme Narzo series is being teased on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71, and Galaxy A70s are among other Samsung smartphones that can now be purchased. Among the Apple devices, only the old iPhone models are available to buy, such as the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, and iPhone 8. The iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are listed as well, but with the "coming soon" label. Apple's newly-introduced iPhone SE 2020 is yet to be listed by Flipkart. Smartphones from Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo are also up for sale on Flipkart now.

Flipkart and other e-commerce companies, including Amazon and Paytm, have been delivering the essential products ever since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed. Some of the mobile industry associations, such as ICEA, have urged the government to omit mobile phones and other electronic gadgets from the list of non-essential items. But that petition could not budge the government, whatsoever. Some industry experts have too vouched for the inclusion of mobile phones into the list of essential goods.

The decision of resuming the sale of non-essential items, taken by the government earlier this week, will restore the deliveries of mobile phones but it is not certain if all areas will be served by the e-commerce companies or if there will be some limitations in the areas that have been included in the red zone by the government. The Indian government recently took the decision of classifying the country into red, orange, and green zones, depending on the number of cases reported in them. The red zone refers to an area with the maximum number of covid-19 positive cases.

Meanwhile, Amazon is yet to begin taking orders for smartphones.