Coronavirus Lockdown: Realme extends warranty, replacement period on phones, band, earphones in India

Highlights Realme has extended warranty periods on select phone units.

The replacement period has also been extended.

India is under a 21-day lockdown issued by the government.

In a bid to serve its customers during the 21-day lockdown in India, Realme has announced it has extended the warranty till May 31 and replacement period to 30 days. The announcement comes as a respite to the users who own Realme products whose warranty will expire during the lockdown period, i.e., March 20 to April 20, and the products purchased between March 15 and April 30. Realme is covering all the products - smartphones, fitness band, earphones, chargers, and other accessories. India is locked down for a period 21 days to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Realme has made the announcement via a Twitter post. In a posted headlined 'We care for you', Realme said the warranty and replacement periods have been extended for all the products, including Realme smartphones, Realme Buds, Realme Buds Air, and Realme Band. But this extension of after-sale services will not be applicable to products that have been bought outside the windows deemed eligible by Realme. Also, the warranty will not cover any physical damage to the products though.

Few supportive steps for all our users during this tough period:

-Extended warranty till 31st May for those whose warranty expires between 20th Mar- 30th Apr '20

-Extended Replacement period to 30 days for those who purchased our devices between 15th Mar- 30th Apr '20#StayStrongpic.twitter.com/uHlkkRZPQw realme (@realmemobiles) March 26, 2020

In the wake of the lockdown in India, Realme recently suspended the launch of its Narzo series. The Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones were scheduled to launch in India on March 26 via a pre-recorded announcement video. The Narzo 10 is likely the rebranded Realme 6i while the Narzo 10A is the Realme C3 triple-camera variant aimed for the Indian market. The Chinese brand also shut its manufacturing facilities temporarily to comply with the lockdown issued by the Indian government.

The last smartphones launched by Realme were Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The smartphones come with a 90Hz display and quad cameras. the Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor while the Realme 6 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Both the smartphones have brought in the display with a higher refresh rate to the budget and mid-range segment.

Separately, Honor and Huawei have also extended warranty and replacement periods in India. The customers of both Chinese brands can breathe a sigh of relief if their products have a warranty expiring during the lockdown period. Only two brands have so far announced the extension in warranty periods while more brands are likely to follow.