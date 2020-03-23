Coronavirus lockdown: Samsung, Vivo and Oppo halt phone manufacturing in India

Highlights Samsung, Vivo and Oppo have temporarily stopped manufacturing of smartphones in India

The move appears to be a temporary one and comes as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak

Nokia and Ericsson still appear to be keeping up manufacturing processes

Covid-19 has been bad news for business, with the pandemic having forced whole economies to stand still in its wake. With businesses closed, and now many districts in India also under lockdown, the pinch of the virus' outbreak is now being felt by the Indian smartphone industry too, which now has seen three of its biggest players reportedly halt manufacturing for a few days.

This information comes courtesy of ETTelecom, which claims handset makers Oppo, Vivo and South Korea's Samsung have for now stopped production at their respective Greater Noida factories, and are currently waiting to meet the Uttar Pradesh government officials to discuss their future amid the lockdown announced by the state government to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Quoting a person familiar with the matter, the report said, "The factories are shut till March 25...basis discussions with UP government officials, both Oppo and Vivo will take future steps." The report further went on to quote another source to reveal that Samsung has temporarily suspended production at its Noida factory, and has asked employees in operations and R&D to work from home.

However, the ETTelecom report suggests that apart from these three, other OEMs are keeping up with manufacturing operations. It claims that Ericsson and Nokia are still continuing with production at their Pune and Chennai factories.

"Ericsson facility in Pune will be working based on social distancing principle that is 50 percent workforce. The work is based on the exemption granted by the relevant authorities," a company spokesperson confirmed to the publication.

These reports of companies such as Samsung, Vivo and Oppo halting operations in India come at a time when the entire country faces the prospect of the Covid-19 outbreak taking over the biggest cities of our country. To halt the virus in its tracks, the government has already announced some major steps, with more than 75 districts across the country being put under complete lockdown over the next few days.

With the lockdown in most of these districts, including Delhi, to go on till March 31, there will be little in the way of economic activity across the country, and as such, would make it even harder for the smartphone industry to ride out this economic storm that threatens to engulf it.