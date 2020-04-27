Coronavirus pandemic: 5 ways smartphones can tide you through self-quarantine

Highlights With almost half of the world in lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic, people are stuck inside homes.

You can use smartphones to keep yourself entertained, productive and connected.

There are all sorts of apps and tools people can use on phone while they spend time in self-quarantine.

#StayHomeStaySafe is very rightly the usual motto for everyone nowadays. As social distancing and self-quarantine takes precedence, the usual humdrum of commuting to office, meetings, leisure time at malls or theatres, partaking in sports or group fitness activities will be relegated to the background.



However, the human mind is trained to learn, evolve and better itself with every challenge and disruption. Staying at home does not have to necessarily mean being immobile and spending your days in worry and inaction, especially when the means to access the world at large lies at your fingertips - with your smartphone. Especially, as we all go through an uncertain phase, the importance of being connected with your loved ones, friends, peers, support groups, communities, positive developments is paramount.



Let's explore few ways we can #StayHomeStaySafe and yet #StayConnected during these times.



Level up your learning



As one wise soul had once said "Knowledge is power". In the hustle and bustle of daily life, we never get the breather to catch up on the latest management and leadership courses we always wanted, or dip our toes into new water with a full-scale module on data science. With numerous edutech platforms such as Coursera, Udemy, UpGrad offering massive open online courses to nifty on-demand videos from entities like Skillshare, now is the right time to just plug in those headphones, retreat to a quiet corner and absorb new knowledge imparted by the masters of their professions.





Amp up productivity



Just because you cannot access your cubicle and miss face to face conversations with your bosses and co-workers, does not mean that you let your productivity slack. The show must go on, as the famous adage goes. And now, as we all work remotely, it is even more imperative to stay in touch with your teams and ensure that the work goes on. Be it BlueJeans, Zoom, or Skype, smartphones are well-powered to support any networking apps to help teams collaborate, monitor progress and execute plan of actions.



Bring out your inner gamer



All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. Many smartphones and affordable ones at that, come with powerful processors, long lasting battery life and flash charging technology, super-fast RAM and 90 Hz refresh rate to give an immersive experience for the most die-hard gamers. And to enjoy all this, one doesn't need to confine himself to a laptop either. So, be it PUBG or Pokemon Go, take an hour out in a day and indulge to your heart's content!





Catch up with your loved ones



The necessity to stay in touch with friends and family is even more now, as we all need motivation and support to power through. Thanks to many mobile friendly apps that have flooded the market - Whatsapp, WeChat or Hike, put your smartphone to good use by dialling up your cousin in the USA or Europe and share words of comfort.





Spruce up your health



Take snatches of time throughout the day to put your health first and foremost. Be it curating the proper diet, watching your favourite fitness expert take you through an inspiring Pilates or yoga session or even boosting mental well-being through guided meditations, use your phone to access the multifarious fitness apps on play store to stay healthy!





-- Madhav Sheth is vice president, realme, and CEO, realme India



