Coronavirus pandemic: Merchants and customers suffer as Amazon Prime delivery dates get pushed by a month

Highlights Amazon Prime, which is known for its fast deliveries is now lagging in delivering goods to customers in time.

The company had announced that it will hire 1,00,000 workers as the demand for products is only increasing.

Merchants are also likely to face the brunt as the e-commerce giant looks to prioritise essentials over other products.

Amazon Prime, the e-commerce giant, known for its speedy deliveries has extended its deliveries for non essentials till a month. The move comes amid the coronavirus pandemic panic which has made the online delivery service prioritise essentials over other products.

This first happened in the US where Amazon started prioritising its commodities. "Prioritising" means Amazon will no longer accept new shipments to its warehouses, as per Vox. According to the report, Amazon will continue to sell its products on the website. However, customers listing discretionary items, will have to store and ship them on their own.

The prioritized essentials, although not defined clearly by Amazon, will include household staples, medical supplies, and other high-demand products. "We understand this is a change for our selling partners and appreciate their understanding as we temporarily prioritize these products for customers, "an Amazon spokesperson told Vox.

The delivery delays for non-essential goods will extend for at least another month, according to Bloomberg. This has caused panic among the merchants who rely on Amazon for business.

"To serve our customers in need while also helping to ensure the safety of our associates, we've changed our logistics, transportation, supply chain, purchasing, and third-party seller processes to prioritize stocking and delivering items that are a higher priority for our customers," Amazon said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. "This has resulted in some of our delivery promises being longer than usual."

Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos in a letter to his employees wrote "Across the world, people are feeling the economic effects of the crisis, and I'm sad to tell you I predict things are going to get worse before they get better."

He also wrote that he was grateful to the employees as they were providing a vital service to people everywhere, especially to those, like the elderly, who are most vulnerable. "People are depending on us," he wrote.

Earlier this week, Amazon announced that it would hire 1,00,000 workers in order to meet the surge in demand of products. It even kept the offer open to workers from the restaurant and pub industry which are currently struggling.

Amazon deliveries in India too, have been facing a similar fate where the deliveries are concerned.

On March 14, Amazon acknowledged that because of COVID-19, there was a shortage in stock and an increase in demand. Because of this, there was a delay in the deliveries of the customers. Along with Amazon, other e-commerce sites like Flipkart, Groffers, Zomato, Swiggy, Bigbasket have also been facing the same fate. But since they provide essential services they would be able to continue with their work.