Coronavirus pandemic: MTNL doubles data on some plans to encourage work from home

Highlights State-owned MTNL has increased data available to its broadband and mobile users for one month.

The new offer is for now available only in Delhi and Mumbai circles.

MTNL is offering more data because the company wants to encourage work from home during the coronavirus pandemic.

State-owned Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited (MTNL) has doubled the amount of data bandwidth available to people who use its broadband and mobile phone plans.

The move is aimed at encouraging people to work from home as India tries to limit the spread of coronavirus in the country. The MTNL offer for now will be available to users for a month.

The new scheme will be available in Mumbai and Delhi circles as the telecom company operates from there.

MTNL's free broadband service can be availed by landline users and new customers for a month as most organisations have moved towards work from home.

"MTNL has doubled free data in all the broadband plans of landline as well as mobile for one month will effect from today so that people are encouraged to work from home," MTNL Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Kumar told PTI.

A few days ago, BSNL came up with its Work @ Home promotional plan. The plan is free and unlimited for landline users who do not have broadband. The services are available in all circles of India except for Andaman and Nicobar telecom circles.

The offer can be seen as advantageous for new customers opting for copper cable installation will not be charged the installation fees, BSNL officials told PTI. However, the users will have to buy a modem for the service.

The new service provides daily broadband data by offering a maximum speed up to 10 Mbps for a limit of 5 GB per day.

Public sector companies are reportedly the first ones to come up with schemes which encourage work from home.

MTNL's prepaid plan of Rs 100 gives 8 Mbps data for a validity of 15 days and provides 10 GB. The installation and testing charges for the same are at Rs 500 and the initial charges for WiFi modem is Rs 250. The users will not be charged with any monthly service.

Covid-19, a disease caused by coronavirus, has so far killed seven people in India and over 400 people have been infected.