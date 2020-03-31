Coronavirus test can be now booked online in India, availability is limited

Highlights To get the tests done, a user will first require a verified doctors prescription

The test would cost Rs 4500/- and can be booked at Practo's website

he report can be accessed by the patients on the Practo website 24 to 48 hours after the sample collection.

People can get themselves tested for COVID-19 as the tests are now available for booking on Practo. The company announced that it has collaborated with Thyrocare to conduct COVID-19 detection tests, which has been authorized by the Government of India and The Indian Council of Medical Research. However, the facility is only available for Mumbai residents as of now but soon the rest of the country will also be able to use the facility.

"Starting today, the test is available for Mumbai residents, and will soon be expanded to the rest of the country. A valid doctor's prescription, duly filled Test Requisition Form signed by the physician, and a photo ID card has to be presented at the time of testing," Practo said on its blog.

To get the tests done, a person will first require a verified doctor's prescription, a test requisition form signed by the doctor and a Photo ID card that he needs to present when he goes for testing. The test would cost Rs 4500/- and can be booked at https://www.practo.com/covid-test and https://covid.thyrocare.com/.

Once the test is booked through the app or the website, a phlebotomist will collect samples from the patient's home directly and the patient is not required to step out for that. The Swab taken during the test will be collected in a viral transport medium (VTM) and will be transported in a cold chain to the Thyrocare laboratory which has been selected for COVID-19 testing. The report can be accessed by the patients on the Practo website 24 to 48 hours after the sample collection.

Talking about the new initiative by Practo, Dr. Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Health Strategy Officer, said, Widespread testing is critical to track the scale and prevent the transmission of COVID-19. To ensure that anyone who experiences the symptoms of the infection can get tested, the government is constantly working on expanding the list of labs and centers. We've partnered with Thyrocare to ensure that access to these tests is not an issue. We will continue to work closely with the authorities to identify more such areas where Practo can solve for accessibility be it for doctor consultations, testing or medicine delivery. We stand firmly committed to our vision of making quality healthcare accessible to all Indians, esp. in difficult times such as these.

So for anybody who is experiencing COVID like symptoms, please don't jump the gun already. Go to the Practo website, book a test for yourself and wait for the results.