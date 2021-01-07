Coup talk in US, Facebook and Instagram ban Trump for 24 hours while Twitter limits his account

Highlights Facebook and Instagram ban Donald Trump for 24 hours, Zuckerberg calls it a dark moment.

Twitter restricts Trump account for 12 hours.

The move comes after Trump supporters enter and vandalise the US Capitol.

Hours after Trump-supporters stormed Capitol in the US, where lawmakers were certifying the results of the US Elections 2020, Facebook and Twitter have locked US President Donald Trump's accounts. While Facebook has locked the accounts for 24 hours, Twitter has moved to lock the account for 12 hours. Both Facebook and Twitter have also restricted or deleted some of the posts Trump made, which were seen as goading and inciting followers.

Instagram too has banned the account belonging to Donald Trump for 24 hours.

In an internal memo leaked on Twitter, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote, "This is a dark moment in our nation's history we removed the recent video of President trump's remarks expressing support for the people causing violence."

Earlier, Guy Rosen, VP of Safety and Integrity at Facebook, said, "This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump's video. We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence."

Twitter too has acted, although both Facebook and Twitter have been accused of giving a platform to Trump and his supporters, enabling a mob to communicate, gather and storm the Capitol.

"As a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C., we have required the removal of three @realDonaldTrump Tweets that were posted earlier today for repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy," said Twitter. "This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked."

In his Facebook video, posted hours after his supporters entered the Capitol, Trump said that rioters should peacefully go home. But at the same time, he repeated that the election was stolen from him. "We had an election that was stolen from us," Trump said. "It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now." This video was later deleted by Facebook.

Around midnight India time when a mob gathered in front of the US Capitol, which is like Indian Parliament, and stormed it, many experts accused Twitter and Facebook of not moving fast and stopping Donald Trump from communicating with his supporters.

"Let me say in no uncertain terms @jack @vijaya @kayvz: If you do not suspend Donald Trump's Twitter account for the next day at least, this mob attack on Congress is also on you. Sorry, but he has incited violence for days, using your tools in large part and you need to act now," Kara Swisher, a noted tech journalist, wrote on Twitter.