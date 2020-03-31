COVID-19: Airtel extends pre-paid validity of low-income mobile customers, credits Rs 10 talktime

Highlights Airtel extended the prepaid pack validity for over 80 million customers till April 17, 2020

Telecom giant Airtel has turned messiah for many low-income mobile customers as it introduced special measures to help people impacted by the coronavirus lockdown.

Airtel on Monday announced that it has extended the prepaid pack validity for over 80 million customers till April 17, 2020. The customers under this scheme would continue to get incoming calls on their Airtel mobile numbers even after the validity of their existing prepaid pack gets over.

Not just that, Airtel has also said that it will also credit an additional Rs 10 of talk time in the prepaid accounts of all low-income mobile customers which would allow them to make calls or send important messages without having to worry about the balance in their phones.

The plan has already been kicked off for the customers and it will available for users in the next 48 hours.

In this difficult hour of fighting off the threat of Covid-19, Airtel is committed to ensuring that all people remain connected without any disruptions. And for this objective, it is critical to take care of the under-privileged daily wage earners of our country, whose lives have been disrupted due to the lock-down, Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer of Bharti Airtel said.

With this move, Airtel eyes to help migrant workers and daily wage earners particularly, who might have been impacted due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Heartbreaking pictures and videos of the daily wage workers walking over 100 kilometers to reach their villages had surfaced on social media. The workers alleged that due to the lockdown they are not left with enough money or a place to live so they are returning to their villages.

Airtel is the only telecom company so far to take up an initiative like this. If not more, these schemes by Airtel will at least help people in acquiring vital information from the local authorities.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry data reveals that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases have gone past over 1000. Despite the nationwide lockdown, the number of cases have only gone up

There have been over 29 deaths from the coronavirus in India so far with fresh deaths reported from Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Among all the cities, Kerala has the highest number of confirmed cases at 194 and one death, followed by Maharashtra.