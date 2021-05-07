COVID-19 patients can now order home-cooked food directly through WhatsApp

Highlights WhatsApp, Facebook to help COVID-19 positive patients in finding meals in their locality.

Saransh has collaborated with a startup and launched a platform to deliver food to people who are suffering from COVID.

Over 2 Lakhs users from 300+ cities visited the platform to find meals.

Popular celebrity chef Saransh Goila has partnered with WhatsApp, Facebook to help COVID-19 positive patients in finding meals in their locality. The second wave of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc in India with over 4 lakh active cases. To top it all, there is an acute shortage of oxygen cylinders which is making matters worse. So for now hospitals are only admitting serious and critical patients while the people with mild symptoms are advised to isolate at home.

The COVID-19 positive patients who are isolating at homes are finding it hard to source food. To make things easier for them, Saransh has collaborated with a startup and launched a platform to deliver food to people who are suffering from COVID. He has launched a website called covidmealsforindia.com. The website has witnessed an onslaught of visitors within 72 hours of going live. Over 2 Lakhs users from 300+ cities visited the platform to find meals.

Along with the startup, Saransh has also collaborated with WhatsApp to help covid patients find meals in their locality. Users can simply send "Hi" on +91 8882891316 (https://wa.me/918882891316) on WhatsApp. Once you send a message to the said number, you will be asked to register as a supplier or a person who requires food. If you are a supplier you can fill-up the form and register yourself. However, if you want to get food delivered to you, you can type your Pincode and get a list of all the nearby food suppliers.

Talking about starting the initiative, Saransh said, "It wasn't easy to read all the messages and respond to each one of them manually, and by digitalizing the process, things have become much easier. We have been able to help so many kids find food services for their parents who live alone, and even get tailor-made meals for patients with diabetes and other health issues."

Here is how you can order food:-

 Go to covidmealsforindia.com

 Enter your state

 Enter your city

 After entering your details, tap on Find Food. You can also select the charity food option if you want to get free food.

 When you tap on the Find Food option, a list of suppliers from areas near you will be shared with you.

 You can select the place and time slot and book your order.

 You will find a WhatsApp logo beside every suppler's name. You can tap on the logo to start a direct chat and order through WhatsApp.