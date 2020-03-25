Covid19 lockdown: Online delivery of food items is essential service but don't rely on it for your dinner

Highlights According to lockdown rules, delivery of essential goods and groceries from e-commerce sites is allowed.

Services like Grofers, BigBasket and Milkbasket allege their delivery people have been beaten up on the road.

Facing difficulties, Flipkart has temporarily shut down service. Others too vary.

While India goes into a 21-day lockdown to fight coronavirus infections and Covid-19, can you order food items and essentials online and get them delivered to your house? Yes, says the government. The only problem is that the companies running these services Flipkart, Amazon, Grofers, BigBasket, MilkBasket etc are not so sure. The online companies have increasingly curtailed their services saying that despite the government's own rules, cops are beating up or stopping delivery staff on the road.

In other words, during a lockdown, you may not rely on buying dal-chawal on Amazon and then looking forward to a nice dinner.

Prime minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown of the whole country, an order that affects 1.3 billion people, last night. The lockdown rules were published soon after the announcement. They note that the lockdown doesn't apply on delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce.

However, despite the clear rules the biggest e-commerce companies and despite termed as an essential service, are struggling to deliver products across the country.

It has been reported that police on the ground has stopped the inter-state movement of the delivery executives due to which the delivery of important goods has been affected. Several companies like Grofers, BigBasket, and Milkbasket allege that they have not been able to deliver grocery products because many of the delivery executives have been beaten up, stopped from doing their duty, and their warehouses have been forcefully closed.

E-commerce giant Amazon, which has announced that it will only deliver high-priority products, has requested local authorities to let it deliver products. Amazon India VP Amit Aggarwal took to Twitter and wrote, "Our top priority has to be to flatten the curve. Thanks to the central govt for recognizing e-commerce is rendering essential service to help citizens remain at home, maintain social distancing. We sincerely appeal to local authorities to enable us to provide sustained service."

"As India goes into 21-days of lock-down so that everyone can stay home, so that there is no hoarding, so that there can be social distancing, so that people can still lead their lives without worrying for essentials, we urge the local authorities to work with us and let us help," he added.

Several Swiggy and Zomato delivery persons had alleged that they were beaten up and hassled for doing their jobs in the last few days. In most areas, both food delivery apps are barely functioning.

In view of the challenges faced by the delivery executives, the Karnataka government on Monday issued a notice stating that e-commerce and home delivery fall under essential services and hence should be exempted from the restrictions imposed on citizens to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Following the suit, Maharashtra too issued an order stating that the e-commerce services such as food, medicine, etc should not be included in the restrictions that are imposed to contain the virus.

A few days ago, Grofers founder Saurabh Kumar had tweeted that their delivery executives are stopped and harassed by police and local goons. He also apologized to the customers for not being able to deliver their products on time. We @grofers are having a lot of trouble getting essentials to people who need them as our warehouses are asked to shut, and trucks and delivery partners are being stopped by the police. We apologize to our customers and are working hard to find a solution. Our delivery executives are selflessly putting their safety at risk to ensure people stay indoors and get all their essentials at home. And then they get stopped and harassed by police and local goons. Who are we really clapping for at 5 pm today, he wrote.

Owing to the growing challenges amidst a complete lockdown, Flipkart on Wednesday suspended its services temporarily.