Daily Basket, an e-retailer in Coimbatore, says Big Basket bullying it with cease and desist letter

Highlights Daily Basket, local e-retailer in Coimbatore, has alleged Big Basket of bullying.

Daily Basket says that it received a cease and desist letter from Big Basket.

The letter notes that the Daily Basket name is similar to Big Basket.

Daily Basket, a local retailer which only serves in Coimbatore, has alleged that Big Basket is bullying it. The retailer has created a specific website carrying its allegation after it was served a cease and desist letter by Big Basket over a similar name. The letter reportedly alleges that the name of the Daily Basket is similar to Big Basket, and the UI of the Daily Basket app as well as the e-retail website, is similar to the UI of the Big Basket app and website.

The Daily Basket claims that Big Basket has asked it to transfer the dailybasket.com domain to Big Basket and that it has been asked to cease its business. It also alleges that Big Basket is asking it for Rs 2,00,000 towards the legal fee spent on creating and serving the cease and desist letter.

"We started our operations in August of 2020. Our plan is to set up a string of mini supermarkets throughout Coimbatore and make them act as delivery hubs for our online delivery business," Daily Basket notes on its website. "Though we have a word 'basket' in our brand and we do deliver online groceries, it doesn't mean we copied their trademarks or unethically copied their website and apps."

Big Basket for now hasn't commented publicly on the issue.

The cease and desist letter, which Daily Basket has made public through the website called bbisabully.com, notes: "By offering your identical products on an almost identical online platform copying our client's website's trade dress and brand in an unauthorized and violative manner, you are causing confusion and deception regarding the origin of your products in the market."

Daily Basket contests the claims made in the letter. Though the "basket" part is common to the name of two e-retail services, the examples cited by Daily Basket on its website do show that the UI of the two services is different.

While fights over brand names and trademarks aren't new, in this instance the strange part is Daily Basket going public. The company says that it has no other way to meet the challenge posed by the cease and desist letter. With its website, notes the Daily Basket, it is letting the public see "how a big billion dollar company sees a upcomer as a competition and trying to eliminate us with corporate bullying.

"We are a small bootstrapped business with no major backing, we alone can't defend our business with these kind of attacks," notes Daily Basket.

Though propriety dictates that if a company is starting a business it ought to anticipate legal challenges, particularly if trademarks and branding have common words and design elements (in this case doesn't seem to be the case). Often such challenges are best dealt with in a court.