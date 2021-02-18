Delhi Police asks Zoom questions on meeting attended by Disha Ravi and other activists

Highlights Lawyer Nikita Jacob admits she participated in Zoom call.

Delhi Police wants Zoom to share details on video call.

Police alleges 70 people were part of this meeting.

The Delhi police has sought details from video conferencing platform Zoom after lawyer and activist Nikita Jacob's counsel told the Bombay High Court earlier this week that she had participated in a call on the platform before Republic Day. Jacob said that she was part of a Zoom call with 'Ask India Why' campaigners -- allegedly with Poetic Justice Foundation as part of it -- at 2:30 am, where the participants presented resources they were working on to support farmers for feedback.

Currently it is not yet clear how much information, if any, Zoom has already shared with the Indian law enforcement agencies. India Today Tech has reached out to Zoom and will update the copy if we get a statement.

The Delhi Police has asked Zoom to share the details of all the participants on this call. It is alleged that during the same meeting modalities were decided to create the 'toolkit' titled 'Global Farmer Strike' and 'Global Day of Action, 26 January'. The Police believes that apart from Jacob, around 70 other people had attended the meeting. It has alleged that climate activist Disha Ravi and Pune engineer Shantanu were also part of the meeting.

The cops want Zoom to provide details of the meeting ID which was used to upload the toolkit as well as the IDs of all the other members on the call. They also wants Zoom to inform them about the duration of the meeting and even wants to access the whole video. It is still unclear how much of this information is stored by Zoom after the call is over.

Questions of Delhi Police to Zoom

-- Which was the mail ID used first for uploading the toolkit? Whose ID was this?

-- Which are the other IDs that used the toolkit?

-- How many persons accessed this, their details?

-- Who was the admin of the Zoom meeting?

-- How long did the Zoom meeting last?

-- What time was the Zoom meeting?

-- Police wants access to the whole video, if Zoom has its recording?

India Today Tech has reached out to Zoom to understand the amount of details it may have and can share with the law enforcement agencies but is yet to hear from the platform. The statement will be added in the story, once received. The platform has emerged as the go to medium for users as well as organisations in the post-pandemic world, including in India where millions of individuals, as well as many organisations and companies, use the platform for their private and business communication.

More clarity on data stored by the platform, and Zoom's policies regarding co-operation with Indian law enforcement agencies, is likely to assure users about privacy and data safety on Zoom. Questions have been raised around Zoom's security in the past. In fact, the platform had decided to pause the development of any features last year to concentrate on safety and privacy issues, in the wake of criticism from users. The chief executive of the company had also apologised for "falling short" on security issues and promised to address concerns.

The Delhi Police has also sought similar information from Twitter and Google.