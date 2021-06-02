Delhi Police warns users aboutfake ICICI webpage link being circulated to dupe users

Highlights Delhi Police has issued warning about fake ICICI bank webpage.

Every day scammers are coming with up new ways to dupe people. The recent scam that is doing the rounds involves the ICICI bank webpage about which the Delhi Police has issued a warning. Users have received messages claiming to from ICICI Bank asking them to verify their KYC details in order to save their accounts from getting suspended. The message then directs users to click on a link to submit the details.

Phishing attacks have been on the rise and every day a new scam pops up. The latest scam is targeted at ICICI bank account holders. The scammer will send you an SMS from an unknown number claiming to be from the bank. The message will inform users that their ICICI bank account will get suspended if they do not share the KYC details. There is also a link shared along with the note about account suspension that leads users to a fake banking page. And if you enter your login credentials, the scammers will gain illegal access to your account and rob you off your savings.

The incident came to light after Twitter user Sanjay Jha shared a screenshot of a message he had received from a number claiming to be from ICICI bank. Jha in his tweet had tagged the official Twitter handles of ICICI bank, Delhi crime branch and more. The screenshot shared by Jha reveals that the message was sent from a local user and the message was badly drafted.

If you pay little attention to the message itself, you would be able to figure that ICICI bank has not sent this. The message carries a dishevelled spelling of the bank, only the is capitalised while the other words are in lower case. No company would ever send messages to users in a grammatically incorrect language. Now if you look at the link carefully, it clearly shows that it does not belong to the ICICI bank. Notably, all official websites of the bank have the icicibank.com domain name, and it strictly follows the HTTP protocol. The bank will never send you any message from a random number.

Replying to Jha's tweet, the DCP cybercrime said, "Thanks for sharing. This is a phishing link that takes to a fake @ICICIBank login page designed to harvest gullible user's login credentials.

Getting the site blocked and details checked.

This is not something new. Scammers come up with new and believable ways to steal users' credentials. Such messages are always circulated through the messaging platforms and carry a link. The trick is to never click on any link or share details without verifying the source of the message.