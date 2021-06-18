Dell launches new Inspiron 14 2-in-1 and more Inspiron laptops in India, prices start at Rs 44,990

Highlights Starting with the new Inspiron 14 2-in-1 today, other models will be available in India over the coming weeks.

The laptops come under Intel and AMD configurations.

All of the laptops are powered by a 54Whr battery with fast charge support.

Dell has announced new laptops under its Inspiron 13, Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15 series in India. The new offerings will come in Intel and AMD configurations and boast of a slim form factor and several updates to improve upon usability.

The list of new devices includes a refreshed model of Inspiron 14 2-in-1, Inspiron 13, Inspiron 14 and Inspiron 15. Starting today with the first, the laptops will subsequently be rolled out to the Indian market in the coming weeks. All of these Dell Inspiron laptops will be available on the Dell website, Amazon, retail outlets, and select Dell stores.

Here is a look at what these laptops have to offer.

Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1

The new Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 will sport a 14-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution touch display that lets it be used as a tablet when required. It is powered by an 11th-Generation Intel Core i7 processor and buyers can opt for up to Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU.

As for the AMD variant, a Ryzen 7 5700U CPU with in-built Radeon graphics powers the new laptop. Memory onboard includes up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Connectivity options on the new Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Intel powered models of the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 will start at Rs 57,990, while the AMD configurations will cost Rs 65,990 for the base variant. The laptop is available in India starting today.

Dell Inspiron 13

Dell Inspiron 13 features a smaller but better 13.3-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) display than its counterparts. It is powered by an 11th-Generation Intel Core i7-11370H CPU, that comes with up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU with 2GB of GDDR6 graphics memory.

The new Dell laptop comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR34x RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD. Connectivity options on the laptop include a USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Dell Inspiron 13 will be available from July 7 onwards at a starting price of Rs 68,990.

Dell Inspiron 14

The new models of Dell Inspiron 14 sport a 14-inch full-HD display and are powered by 11th-Generation Intel Core i7 processors with an option of up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU.

Memory on the laptops comprises up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD for storage. Connectivity options include a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 port, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a combo jack for headphone and microphone.

Dell Inspiron 14 will go on sale from June 18 onwards at a starting price of Rs 44,990.

Dell Inspiron 15

In addition to an Intel configuration as the one on the new Inspiron 14, Dell Inspiron 15 also comes with an AMD CPU option. It also sports a larger display, a 15.6-inch full-HD one. Memory and connectivity options on the two laptops are the same.

Dell Inspiron 15 will be available for a starting price of Rs 48,990 for the Intel configuration, due to go on sale on June 18. The AMD configuration will be priced at Rs 57,990 and will be up for sale starting June 22.

All the newly launched laptops are backed by a 54Whr battery that supports Dell's fast charging technology called ExpressCharge.