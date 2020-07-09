Dell launches new XPS 13, XPS 15 laptops with 10th gen Intel core CPUs: Price and features

Highlights Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 have been launched in India

Dell's new laptops bring a refreshed design

The two laptops bring long lasting battery life and powerful performance

Dell has launched its new XPS 13 and XPS 15 laptops in India. The company claims that it has redesigned these models to achieve a "superior computing experience with premium materials, a smaller and thinner profile, and a larger display, the new XPS range offers the latest technology innovations in aggressive form factors."

The laptops come with a 16:10 ratio display, which also promises 100% sRGB color gamut reproduction in the XPS 13 and up to 100% Adobe RGB in XPS 15, 500-nits of brightness, and up to 4K+ resolution.

The XPS 15 brings a 15.6-inch form factor, that hides inside the shell the latest 10th Gen Intel Core Processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, and a battery with up to 21-hour of backup. XPS 15 also get up-firing speakers featuring Waves Nx technology for a 3D surround sound experience previously possible only with high-end headphones.

Speaking at the launch, Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies India, said, "Immersive displays, life-like sound experiences, authentic premium build and ease of mobility defines the new XPS range. Today, the PC plays a central role as we reimagine the way we work, learn, or play, and customers want to use technology which truly adds value. On the XPS 13, the new elevated design offers an essential customer touchpoint, with 9% larger keycaps and a 17% larger trackpad for more comfortable use in a smaller form factor. The XPS 15, offers the highest screen to body ratio (92.9%) in an 8% thinner design, striking a balance between power & portability".

The XPS 13 and 15 also come with the Eyesafe display technology that "reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid color. It's the first panel that intelligently manages light energy at the source selectively reducing harmful blue light and dispersing it across the light spectrum." The XPS 13 has been announced to start at Rs 1,44,807 including GST, while the XPS 15 will start at Rs 1,86,072 including GST.