Despite ban, some users access and play PUBG: Report

India banned PUBG Mobile several weeks ago, but according to a report by InsideSport, some users are still playing the game on their phones.

The report notes that they are doing it by side-loading the game APK in their phones and then by simply connecting to internet, which somehow allows these users to connect to the game servers, download updates and then play the game.

Though InsideSport also notes that this works only on Samsung and Xiaomi phones. "Samsung and Xiaomi Phone automatically start downloading an APK file through your mobile browser. The device will download the required files. The device will ask for permission to install," a gamer reportedly told the website.

It is possible that the game is working in India because internet service providers have yet to completely filter out IP addresses of the game servers and that these servers are still not blocked.

Allowing access to the game in this manner is likely illegal for ISPs. India had banned PUBG several weeks ago and sent directive to ISPs to block the game on their networks.

"On the basis receiving of recent credible inputs that information posted, permissions sought, functionality embedded as well as data harvesting practices of (banned) apps raise serious concerns that these apps collect and share data in surreptitious manner and compromise personal data and information of users that can have a severe threat to security of the State," the government had said. "Using the sovereign powers, the Government of India has decided to block the usage (these) apps."