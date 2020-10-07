Dish TV extends warranty scheme for set-top boxes, to cost subscribers Rs 99

Highlights Dish TV has introduced an extended warranty scheme for the D2h subscribers for Rs 99.

The warranty scheme covers set-top boxes in the said amount excluding GST.

The extended warranty scheme offered by Dish TV is called Box Service Plan.

First noted by TelecomTalk, users will need to pay Rs 99 as part of a scheme to get one-year of extended warranty on their set-top boxes. Offer reads, "Get 1 year extended warranty on your Set-top-box at only Rs 99 (GST Extra) and enjoy hassle free set-top-box service." Including GST, the D2h subscribers will pay Rs 117.

In order to register for the extended warranty, users can go to the DTH operator's website, find the offer page, enter details like Registered Mobile Number/ VC Number and pay the amount. For multiple set-top boxes, users will pay accordingly.

The extended warranty scheme offered by Dish TV is called Box Service Plan guarded by terms and conditions. The basic term includes that the set-top box should be in good condition. If a set-top box is not working properly, then it will be repaired by the technician and then the user can avail the scheme. The repairing charges in such a case will be bear by the user.

Furthermore, if a subscriber has bought the Box Service Plan when the primary warranty was still active, then the extended warranty period starts from the next day of the expiry of the original one. If a subscriber has purchased the extended warranty after the expiry of the primary one, then the new warranty period will start from the 16th day of buying the service.